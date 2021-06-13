A bon voyage with Fido!

My association with the word Chapati has completely changed in recent times. It’s no more the flatbread that I despise, but a gorgeous Indie who is living a dream life. Found as a starving three-week-old pup on the streets of Kochi in Kerala, he instantly robbed his parents’ heart — a couple from Ukraine visiting India at that time. His adventurous life thus began. Today, he has left his pawprints in more than 30 countries, rode trains, cars and planes, and has photos of himself snapped in front of some iconic landmarks. Chapati also has a popular account on Instagram (@travelingchapati).

Twenty years ago, when we had Rinky and Belli ruling our home, the thought of travel set off alarm bells. Every school holiday, our only getaway would be to our grandma’s, about 250 km northwest of Bengaluru. While dad stayed back, managing the dogs and shuttling between home and office on most days, things would turn chaotic when he planned to join us for a couple of days. We banked on our kind neighbours to walk and feed our dogs when we were gone. On most nights, someone would sleep in with the dogs. Yet, pulling it all off was a planning nightmare. Often, the phone rang to tell us that Rinky wasn’t eating her food or that Belli felt restless, and our feet itched to return home.

Today, planning a trip with pets at home has changed leaps and bounds. We have had a few epic adventures with Pippi, but that’s a story for another day!

Train, plane or car

With several pet-friendly hotels and homestays across the country and the world, you can pack your bags with Fido in tow. Numerous travel companies are willing to accommodate your pets on your adventure. If taking Fido along is not an option, pet-boarders and pet-sitters in your city strive to make him feel at home away from home — so much that he most likely is not even missing you! And no, these are not kennels where pets are tied up, but purrfect hotels where Fido can have a ball!

Moving cities, countries and even continents is a breeze these days. Many dogs and cats from India have moved thousands of miles worldwide with their parents as life takes a turn. Most international airlines let you take your crated pets in the cabin, or as a piece of carry-on luggage, or ship them as cargo, based on their size and destination. Pet relocation services help to figure out all the paperwork, so you can focus on preparing Fido for the journey. You can rely on Indian Railways to take your pets with you, albeit only in 1AC coupé. There are also personalised chauffeur services that can drive Fido to where you are! Heavy on the pockets you say? Well, it won’t drill a very deep hole, but it’s totally worth every paisa.

Accessories galore

No one wants a sweaty, uncomfortable and tiring journey — not least Fido. The good news is that the pet shop around the corner has answers to all travel pangs. Worried about the furry mess? There are car seat covers to manage that. There are also hammocks to let your pets stretch in the backseat, or crates where they can feel secure. Car seat harnesses prevent Fido from life-threatening injuries in case of accidents. There are also no-mess food bowls and spill-free water bottles for the food and drink. Bored on the way? Toys and treats have you covered! With ample pit stops to empty the bladders and fill up the stomach, a long road trip is never off limits! Oh, if Fido has motion sickness, your vet can prescribe some medicines too!

There’s never been a more exciting time than now to take your pets places; unlike my parents’ generation, when they had to choose between dogs and travel. So, don’t kill the wanderlust in you; pass some of it on to Fido too and who knows, he might just be the perfect travel buddy!

Tailspin is your monthly column on everything that’s heartwarming and annoying about pet parenting.

The writer is a science communicator and mom to Pippi, a four-year-old rescued Indie, who is behind her drive to understand dogs better. She tweets @RamanSpoorthy