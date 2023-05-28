A case for scent and senses

My dear reader, isn't it fascinating how certain scents and flowers can transport us back in time? Back in my middle school days, I had a daily routine that took me on a kilometre-long walk to catch the bus. And at that bus stop, there would be a flower seller, with her basket filled with strands of fragrant jasmine and an assortment of beautiful blooms, including Sugandharaja, Bangalore Rose, and Paneer Rose. Among them, the Bangalore rose held a special place in my heart. Its distinct fragrance lingered longer, making it my absolute favourite. I adorned my hair with those roses, carefully clipping them into my two-sided braid.

When we eventually moved to Bengaluru, I remember eagerly searching for the Bangalore roses, excited to continue my floral tradition. Here, the flower seller's basket brimmed with an abundance of other blossoms. To my surprise, I discovered that the roses were sold here as bouquets. They were known as Dutch roses, as I learned later on. My interests shifted towards exploring new varieties, but I couldn't let go of the memories, for these roses hold a special place in my heart. I grow them in my garden, to capture the essence of that cherished childhood memory.

In the first part of this three-part series, I wrote about Dahlia, Heliconia, Jasmine, and Hibiscus. Among these flowers, Jasmine has an enticing fragrance. Let's add a few more fragrant flowers to the list.

If Hibiscus is like upma, Rosa is like dosey. Not only do both ignite our senses, but they are also abundant in their offerings and diverse in their flavours. Just as dosey offers a range of delectable variations, roses captivate with their diverse hues and scents.

Roses require full sun and wet soil. Roses, when grown on the ground, tend to be bushy shrubs; however, when grown in a container, they tend to be a bit stymied. They must be fertilised on a regular basis. Cutting back the stem a little after the rose withers encourages fresh growth.

Clerodendrum Chinense, also known as the Glory Bower, Hazar Mogra, and Madras Malli, is another favourite aromatic garden flower. Before the concretisation of the city roads, it was a very frequent shrub on sidewalks. It can adapt to any soil and hence tolerates both moist and dry conditions. It can also tolerate full sun to partial and full shade. It blooms all year and has aromatic flowers, making it an excellent choice for garden locations with little sunshine.

Gardenia Jasminoides is one of those delicately scented flowers. Because of its fragrant, creamy-white blooms and glossy, dark-green foliage, it is also known as Cape Jasmine or Gandharaja. It is a delicate plant in terms of soil, light, and water requirements. For best development and blooming, it should receive early light and afternoon shade. Gardenias require consistent hydration and slightly acidic soil to thrive. It may even produce flowers intermittently throughout the year in some areas. The plant produces big, waxy blooms that radiate an enticing aroma during the blooming season, making it a popular choice for planting near patios, walks, and other areas where the scent may be appreciated.

If gardenia is Gandharaja, tuberose is Sugandharaja. It's well-known for its strongly scented, waxy white flowers that bloom in pairs along a central stalk. Typically, the blooms appear in late summer. Tuberose blooms are widely used in perfumes as well as cut flowers. The plant originates from tuberous roots and grows to be around two-three feet tall. Tuberose thrives in deep, loamy soil with full sun exposure. After the flowering season, it enters a dormant period during which watering should be reduced.

A garden where there is an interplay of colours and scents is a harmonious sanctuary. In it, visual allure merges with fragrant delight. Apart from flowers, there are also plants with fragrant leaves that can be added to the garden. Do remember to check the drainage holes of your containers, and loosen the soil to soak the monsoon in.

Motley Garden is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem.

The author believes that gardening is not just about plants and how to nurture them. It is also about bees, butterflies, insects, flies, and bugs that make it their home. She is on social media as @neelavanam