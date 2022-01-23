A Danish cake-off

The blue tin box of Royal Danish Butter Cookies from Nilgiris and the breakfast pastry with a custard or jam centre called Danish in American movies were all I knew about Danish pastries until I moved to Denmark for a PhD. I got a glimpse of the Danes’ love for cakes on my first day at the university itself. My colleague showed me around the department and we ended the tour at the canteen where my jaw dropped at the sight of the cake counter. There were slabs (yes slabs and not pieces) of five different cakes along with at least 10 other pastries including the Danish. Among them was a golden coloured cake with a crunchy topping and my colleague told me that it was called Dream Cake (drømmekage in Danish). It is an airy, moist sponge cake with caramelised coconut topping and true to its name, it is a dream!

Over the last couple of years, I’ve tasted my way through the selection of cakes offered by the canteen and some famous bakeries in the city. I quickly learnt that the Danish actually belongs to a category of pastries called Wienerbrød or Viennese Bread. The origin of this pastry is ascribed to a strike amongst bakery workers in Denmark in 1850, which caused bakery owners to hire workers from abroad, among them several Austrian bakers, who brought along new baking traditions and pastry recipes. In fact, the Danish name for the Danish is Spandauer. The name comes from an infamous prison in Berlin’s Spandau district which, to Danish bakers, resembled the shape of the elevated pastry. Ironically, this pastry is called Copenhagener in Germany and Austria.

The Kanelsnegl (literally, cinnamon snail) is another favourite type of Wienerbrød. It is the flaky crunchy cousin of the cinnamon bun made famous by IKEA. The gooey cinnamon filling with the flaky pastry is a match made in heaven. If you are one of those who need a reason to eat cake, there’s a Danish custom to eat cinnamon rolls on Wednesdays. It is called Onsdagssnegle (Wednesday snails) and some bakeries sell their kanelsnegle at reduced prices on this day! If cinnamon isn’t your thing, there’s a chocolate version called the Direktørsnegl (Boss snail) available in most places.

Apart from the light Wienerbrød, there are many seasonal cakes and pastries. In summer, when the sweetest Danish strawberries make their appearance, the Danes make a refreshing tart with a crunchy crust, marzipan filling covered with chocolate and airy vanilla cream, topped strawberry slices. Come autumn, warm cinnamony bowls of sweetened stewed apple with broken macaroons and whipped cream steal the show. They are called gammeldags æblekage (old days’ apple cake) even though they are not baked like a cake. Come December, versions of the honey cake make their appearance. It is a spicy firm cake with buttercream and apricot jam between the layers. Butter cookies are also more popular in winter than any other time. The seasonal favourites are Pebernødder (peppernuts) which are small round spicy cookies and vaniljekranse (vanilla wreath) which are vanilla-flavoured butter cookies in a ring shape.

The Danes love their cakes and pastries as much as their pork and beer. Every big meeting and colloquium ends or starts with coffee and cake. It is also customary to bring in a home-baked cake for colleagues on your birthday. However, the most excessive of Denmark’s cake traditions is the Sønderjysk Kaffebord (South Jutland Coffee Table). The coffee table is actually a table full of cakes and cookies. A friend whose mother is from Southern Jutland told me that a typical kaffebord will have 21 different cakes — 7 dry cakes, 7 cream cakes and 7 cookies/biscuits.

Denmark is truly a paradise for those with a sweet tooth.