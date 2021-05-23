A happy version of yourself

Hi Saheli,

There is a middle-aged, bald man in my apartment complex who keeps staring at me. He lives opposite my balcony. This has made me very conscious and I never wear shorts or anything revealing in my house. I’ve stopped using the balcony too but we have large windows. Recently, I saw him looking at me through his binoculars. I feel a little silly to complain. What if he’s looking at birds?

Tina

Dear Tina,

The only windows people should be staring at is the one on their computer. This man sounds like a creepy pane. Next time you see him pointing his binoculars at you, take a picture of him. Make sure he sees you clicking it. If he is a phoney birdwatcher, that should scare him and you will have the evidence to present to your society committee. Let him know that this bird isn’t for watching.

Dear Saheli,

I am a cancer survivor. When I was going through my treatment, all I wanted was to get better. Now that I am well, small problems are creeping in — my wife annoys me, my boss is an idiot, and I get angry at petty issues. Why haven’t I learnt anything from my experience?

Vasanth

Dear Vasanth,

Congratulations on fighting and winning the battle of cancer. Cut yourself some slack. It’s okay not to be the wisest person in the room. These annoyance-tumours are normal and a part of everyday living. Don’t forget, you’ve survived cancer. Now, you can do anything including becoming a more happy version of yourself.