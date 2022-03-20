A lung detox diet calls for cleansing & purging

With the kind of air we are breathing nowadays, maintaining good lung health should be everyone’s priority. While there’s a lot you can do for the environment to keep it clean, there’s, even more, you can do for your lungs so that you breathe better and feel your best.

Here are eight food picks that will help you breathe better:

Beetroot: Beets are one of the healthiest tubers that benefit the lung’s overall health because they contain nitrates which help in improving the arterial blood flow, especially to your lung pathways. Your lungs get a better oxygen supply without trying harder.

Flaxseeds: Rich in Omega 3 fatty acids and lignans, both of which have been associated with better cardiopulmonary health, flaxseeds are particularly helpful in dealing with lung inflammation as they prevent oxidative damage due to the antioxidant effects of lignans.

Ginger: For ages, ginger has been an effective remedy to tackle asthma. It smoothens the airway pathway to the lungs and results in lung cleansing.

Tomatoes: One of the richest sources of lycopene, a potent antioxidant pigment known for its protective effect on the lung membrane, the lycopene in tomatoes gets best absorbed when cooked well.

Garlic: Garlic contains phytochemicals like allicin and is an excellent antibiotic agent that can be handy in killing microbes causing respiratory infections. Consuming raw garlic early in the morning is not only helpful for your heart health but its allicin content can also help you unclog your lungs.

Turmeric: Turmeric is the best home remedy for almost all our health-related issues. But when it comes to our lung health, turmeric has a special role to play. It can reverse the harmful effects of breathing polluted air and can effectively make the lungs resistant to other allergens. The curcumin in turmeric also reduces one's risk of developing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(COPD) significantly.

Magnesium: Magnesium deficiency has been linked with lung based complications. Magnesium is essential for respiratory functions due to its function as a bronchodilator, which relaxes the bronchial muscles and helps in better airflow to the lungs. Magnesium-rich foods like nuts, sunflower seeds, green leafy vegetables, avocados should be your go-to’s!

Apples: Apples are high in quercetin, which are so beneficial as it can reverse post-smoking lung damage as well as ageing lung decline.

All these foods can be an effective addition to your lung detox diet along with incorporating other lung-friendly lifestyle habits like yoga, breathing exercises, aerobic exercises, avoiding smoking and drinking a lot of water.

(The author is a dietitian.)