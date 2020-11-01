Hi Saheli,

I have a very manipulative mother. Though I am married, she is always poking her nose in my business — it causes many fights between me and my wife. I love my mother but what she is doing is not right.

Karan

Hi Karan,

What a mother of a problem. Take a mom-ent and strategise. Can you have a frank talk with her? If no, then perhaps just avoid her for a bit. Speak to her once a week — tell her you need to spend more mom-ents with your wife. Stop being mama’s boy and bring your wife some joy.

Dear Saheli,

I became a single mother when it was not fashionable to be one. I fought against everybody to make sure my daughter came into this world — my parents/friends/society. I am proud to say, not once, did I ask anybody for help though times were tough. My daughter has just left for university and for the first time in 18 years, I am completely alone. She has been gone for three months and I don’t know what to do. The house is silent. I feel like not living anymore. Please help.

Rima

Dear Rima,

Congratulations on raising your child alone — it must have been tough but you have proved yourself to be tougher. Just because your daughter leaves for college no need for you to leave Planet Earth. For 18 years, you’ve probably not thought about yourself. Why don’t you do that? Think about what makes you happy, what you are passionate about, what your dreams were before the child came. And then — indulge — follow every single one of them. Also, if thoughts of not living are recurring, please see a counsellor — don’t give up for we need more strong women like you. And so does your daughter.

Respected Saheli,

This is the first time I am writing to someone like you. My domestic life is in trouble. My wife has a guruji who I think is making her do bad things — she doesn’t talk to me anymore or cook or look after the kids. She is always on the phone or volunteering at his ashram. When I ask her why she has changed, she says I won’t understand as I haven’t reached that level. Her parents and my parents support her as they are god-fearing people and think this will bring the whole family good blessings.

Shiva

Dear Shiva,

Irrespective of your level, you need to level with your wife. Her enlightenment is causing darkness in your home. Is she on a spiritual journey where she doesn’t want to take her family along? While it is her right to choose a spiritual path, it is also your right to choose an earthly one. If she’s not talking to you, email or WhatsApp her asking if she wants no attachments. Once you know her answer, you will find your own salvation.