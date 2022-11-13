A taste of America in India's fusion food

Rice, coffee, pumpkin, mango — the crops India grows are rich and varied. But even the most agriculturally productive countries can benefit from the international exchange and the top-quality ingredients that global cooperation makes available. Just ask India’s chefs. From crisp American cranberries to richly textured California walnuts, ingredients from the United States have influenced how culinary leaders in India practice their craft. In many situations, Indian chefs incorporate ingredients imported from the United States into traditional Indian dishes, creating new variations of classic themes.

Anoothi Vishal is an author, food historian and columnist who specialises in the culinary ties between communities within India and around the world. “Indian gastronomy has historically been characterised by inventiveness using diverse ingredients, many that came via trade from other regions and cultures,” she says.

American ingredients, Indian style

Anoothi has been using imported cranberries from the United States as a key ingredient in her work. She researches the culinary history of regions around India and uses her knowledge to curate food menus that are both traditional and innovative. Her work includes “exploring how traditional dishes can incorporate the relatively new ingredient of American cranberries, while still retaining taste and nuances that make the dishes popular in Indian gastronomy,” she describes. Popular American food exports to India include a wide variety of fresh fruits and tree nuts. “What I love most about American ingredients is the quality of produce, which is amazing,” says Rakhee Vaswani, a celebrity chef, entrepreneur, author and culinary educator in Mumbai. “I’ve worked with Oregon hazelnuts, California prunes, pistachios, California walnuts, Washington apples and poultry, duck and turkey,” she says. “I’ve really appreciated how aware American food providers are when it comes to the source of ingredients, how they’re handled, and even the facilities where they’re processed.”

Food fusion

Many US ingredients are available to Indians via shops and grocery stores, says Anoothi. Rakhee regularly sources ingredients from American food suppliers with whom she has forged professional connections. But special efforts are also being made to introduce further cultural and culinary exchange between the two countries. Last year, Rakhee joined US Consul General David J Ranz to conduct a Taste of America masterclass hosted by the US Department of Agriculture - Foreign Agricultural Service in Mumbai that focused on the fusion of American ingredients and Indian culinary traditions. “One dish we prepared together was a new variation of chaat, where we used American cranberries and blueberries to replace dates and tamarind, which are the more traditional ingredients,” she says. “It was a super hit and looked beautiful. Plus, the dish was full of healthy antioxidants.”

When the international food trade flourishes, high-quality ingredients and new inspiration can benefit all involved.

(The author is the founder & chief executive officer of Gallant Music.)

TWF