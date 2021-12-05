A win-win for the skin

Seasonal changes influence the skin. Winter is the dry season when our skin loses moisture to the atmosphere. Therefore, as seasonal changes take place, it is necessary to adjust the daily skincare routine in order to prevent moisture loss and also replenish moisture.

Dry skin lacks both oil and moisture. If it is not kept moisturised, the skin can become prone to lines and wrinkles. In some cases, there may be rough, red, flaky patches. If the skin is very dry, avoid soap. Cleanse twice a day, with a cleansing cream or gel. Apply the cleanser and wipe it off with moist cotton wool. After cleansing in the morning, tone the skin, using rose water or rose-based skin tonic. Using cotton wool, wipe the skin and then pat it briskly.

Normal to oily and combination skins may also feel dry during winter. This is due to the dryness of the outer layer. For combination skin, use cleansing milk and for oily skin, a face wash containing ingredients like neem and tulsi. Apply it on the face and wipe off with moist cotton wool, or wash off the face wash. Then tone with rose water or a rose-based skin tonic.

Moisturisers are available in cream and liquid form. For dry and dehydrated skin, it is better to use a moisturising cream. A liquid moisturiser should be used under make-up. For combination skin, apply a moisturising lotion, while for normal to oily skin, apply non-oily products. Apply sunscreen before going out in the sun to protect the skin from moisture loss. For dry and dehydrated skin, a sunblock cream is better, while for normal to oily skin, use a sunscreen gel.

Normal to dry skin should also be nourished with a good night cream. Look for a nourishing cream containing ingredients rich in Vitamins A and E. Spread the cream lightly on the face. Adding a few drops of water helps the massage. After cleansing, apply the nourishing cream and massage it on the skin, with upward and outward movements, for three to four minutes. Then wipe off all the cream with a moist cotton wool before bedtime. There are certain areas of the face that also need special care. The skincare methods for these areas are the same for all skin types.

Eyes: Apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes and wipe it off after 10 minutes, with a moist cotton wool. Do not massage the skin around the eyes, as the skin can get pulled or stretched. The skin around the eyes is very delicate and should be treated very gently.

Lips: The skin on the lips is also very thin and lacks sebaceous (oil-producing) glands. That is why it can become dry and feel chapped. The skin may also start peeling. It is extremely important to remove lipstick from the lips every night, using a cleansing gel. After cleansing, apply an almond cream on the lips and leave it on all night. Or, apply almond oil.

Here are some home remedies for winter:

Skin softener for dry skin: Take four tablespoons of honey, one cup milk, four teaspoons wheat germ oil. Mix together and keep in a glass jar with a lid. Keep in the fridge. Apply a little of this lotion on the face, neck and hands daily. Rinse off with water after 15 minutes.

Moisturiser for oily skin: Take 100 ml of rose water and add one teaspoon pure glycerine. Mix well and keep in an airtight bottle. Apply a little of this lotion to relieve dryness on the face and hands.

Face mask: Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water.

For all skin types, apply aloe vera gel daily on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.

