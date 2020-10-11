A window into the White House

Over the years the White House has become a major American historic site. The building is indeed being closely watched now as November 3 is the day that the world will know if the Trump family will continue to call the White House their home or not. After all, it’s a day when the US will announce its Presidential election results. The site for this famous house was selected by the first president, George Washington, in 1791 but it was John Adams, the second president and his wife who became the first family to be its first residents in 1800 when it was still unfinished.

Not long ago, when I saw it for the first time, my joy whistled so high. In fact, during my two week trip to this capital town, also known as the ‘American Rome’, considering its architecture, I kept visiting it. Even looking at it from outside excited me, and each time I stood in front of it, I curiously imagined the world inside. But I got all my answers at the White House Visitor Center, which I surprisingly stumbled upon during one of the last days of my final adieu to Washington DC.



Tourists exploring the White House Visitor Center



A peek into luxury

Located on the Pennsylvania Avenue — a National Historic Site, which holds the most important historic sites, the White House Visitor Center was just steps away from the White House. All credits to my leisurely walk that introduced me to its door, and I enthusiastically walked in, where an elderly volunteer gave a rousing welcome. “Congrats, you are where many forget to step in as it’s a place which offers a deep glimpse into the White House. Begin with exploring the theatre, where a documentary on the large screen will warm you up and then weave your way through various galleries that have put on display nearly 100 old artefacts that were once in the president’s residence…”

Remaining faithful to the advice, I took a seat in the theatre where the 14 minute ‘White House: Reflections from Within’ arrested me so much that I didn’t mind joining the next batch of tourists. It made me feel as if several former presidents and their respective wives were talking to me, sharing their rare moments in the famous house. “I often stayed glued to the window to take note of the tourists outside. I could always sense their exhilaration taking pictures …” I smiled as Michelle Obama expressed herself as I was also one among the tourists.

The galleries there, planted with interactive touch screens, unfold many hues that proudly present much more than one can expect, from rare facts and photographs to behind the stage stories, be it from the kitchen to the guests and events hosted.

Partake the moment

Photographs engrossed me the most, all rolling out moments inside or on the lawns. Bill Clinton welcomes Mandela, George W Bush and his staff observing moments of silence following the 9/11 tragedy, John F Kennedy and his wife watching the American Ballet performance, Barack Obama playing with his dog were some of them.

When I came towards the artefacts, I admired scanning the table set-up laid out with plates and cutlery which were once used.

Elegance ruled, I wondered, especially when my eyes were on the table setting for Queen Elizabeth II on July 7, 1976. Admiration continued as I caught Franklin D Roosevelt’s desk, besides many other historic pieces including enthralling artworks that once adorned the White House walls.

Scanned shots of letters and postcards posted by innocent children to several presidents over the years just melted my heart. One of them was written to Richard Nixon on July 12, 1973, by an 8-year-old who wrote, “…be a good boy and have vegetables…take medicines, you will be fine..” after the media reported about Nixon’s fever. I laughed as I combed through many more.

But before I bid auf wiedersehen to the centre, which opened its doors in 1995 and is managed by the White House Historical Association, I couldn’t resist thanking the same lady who welcomed me in. She again had something to convey. “Did you know even the White House offers free tours like us? But all with an application submitted through your country’s embassy in DC which is accepted 21 days to 3 months in advance.” Reading my face, she quipped, “There’s always a next time in case it’s too late for you…”