Akin to skin

We are our most enthusiastic and energetic as we step into our 20s. Something about transitioning from our teenage years to adulthood makes us feel monumental. The urge to look better prompts many to take better care of themselves and a lot of this is directed to achieving glowing, clear skin and a well-toned physique. The plump skin you had since your childhood, may also begin showing slight signs of ageing during your 20s. To prevent this, every 20-year-old needs to have a basic tool kit including a mix of healthy habits, foods and quick fixes, which will help achieve your dream of healthy, glowing, and happy skin!

Favourite fads

The all-time favourite fads include cleansing, moisturising and sunscreen. First off, a good cleanser that suits your skin type is an absolute essential for your routine. A gentle yet efficient cleanser that not only removes the grime and dirt but also strengthens the skin barrier and rejuvenates the skin is recommended. Another vital step is exfoliating. Exfoliants can be used once or twice a week to cleanse the skin.

Our skin at 20, needs lightweight hydration. Some may think that moisturising may provoke acne and blemishes but that is not the case. In reality, depriving your skin of moisture may result in the overproduction of sebum. Applying a lightweight gel or cream to balance the skin’s sebum production is required. Moisturisers help to restore the natural moisture of the skin barrier and increase circulation to brighten your skin. The use of SPF (Sun Protection Factor) is non-negotiable. By slathering it in your 20s you are not only preventing diseases like skin cancer but also preventing fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots.

Pamper your skin & eyes

As you age, your skin loses some subcutaneous fat and collagen. In other words, the dewy and plump skin you enjoy in your 20s may not be the same as you grow older. Creams containing antioxidants and botanical caffeine reduce puffiness and brighten the skin.

Snacking right

You are what you eat...this adage still holds true and it is important to add skin-friendly foods to your diet. You can replace fried foods with fresh fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, berries, grapes, and so on. Add vegetables such as leafy greens, gourds (cucumber, ash gourd, bottle gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd), tomatoes, etc, that have high water content. Including a handful of almonds in your diet is one of the easiest ways. They are low on the glycemic index, with a powerful nutrient package that includes hunger-fighting protein, filling fibre, good fats and important vitamins and minerals. It makes them a satisfying snack choice that is an ideal fit for healthy diets as well. Almonds are known as one of the best age-defying foods. They have a whole range of essentials such as soluble and insoluble fibre, protein, omega 3 fatty acids, omega 6 fatty acids, zinc, calcium, magnesium and vitamin E, which along with its antioxidants, eliminate harmful free radicals from the body.

Almonds help repair damaged skin internally, and they also accelerate the formation of new cells. Therefore, the texture of your skin improves considerably.

(The author is a dermatologist & cosmetologist.)