Allure of black

Succulent, soft, and juicy, the Blackberry Rum Cocktail gives you a taste of real Cuba. With rum, lime juice, mint…you’ve got the drink of Hemingway in your hands! For a delicious spin on the classic, try this sweet, tart, and bursting with fruity flavour with blackberries. Blackberry isn’t the most common fruit in the bar, though the drink recipes that feature it are pretty spectacular. Not to be confused with black raspberry, the blackberry is more tart than the sweeter raspberry. When making blackberry cocktails, you’ll need a blackberry liqueur, a blackberry brandy, or fresh berries. They’re fun to explore and a unique taste you’ll want to try.

Yield: Serves 2

Ingredients

8 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup fresh blackberries

1 tablespoon light agave syrup

Ice cubes

1/2 cup light rum

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Crushed ice

Lime-flavoured club soda

Lime slices for garnish

Method

Add the mint leaves, blackberries, and agave syrup to a cocktail shaker. Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, muddle the ingredients until the mint is fragrant. Add the ice cubes, rum, and lime juice.

Cover and shake vigorously to chill. Fill two rocks or highball glasses with crushed ice and strain the liquid into the glasses. Top with club soda and garnish each with a slice of lime.