Art from above

Ever since drones have taken to the sky, a whole new world of photography has opened up. Not only has it changed our perspective of the places around us, but it has also provided us with hitherto unseen views of our favourite travel destinations, unexplored places as well as of our own neighbourhood!

Amateur photographers have added affordable, compact drones to their kit and taken their creativity a notch higher. From wildlife photography to weddings, advertising, public events and fast-paced motorsports, drones and drone pilots are in high demand in the market. Aerial photography, which once depended on helicopters and aircraft to take high-resolution pictures, is seeing a full-scale revolution, all due to drones.

But before flying that drone to the sky, it is important to understand a few basic guidelines.

Know the rules

Each region has different rules and regulations regarding drones and these may vary according to the type of your drone as well. (For the uninitiated, drones are of several kinds — small, micro, tactical, hobby, survey, etc.) The weight of the drones as well as their nature and purpose has to be taken into account. Secondly, the region where drones can be and cannot be used are differentiated by fly zones and no-fly zones. Knowing about no-fly zones is most important! For example, within a city, reserve forests, defence areas, airports, and some historical sites are often no-fly zones. Some medium and big drones require a pilot licence while the smaller ones don’t. Read about the rules depending on your region or country. Be thorough about the rules even before you decide to buy a drone.

Perspective

Now that the basic rules are understood, let’s talk about drone perspectives. The world is very different from above and for the eager eye, there is a whole arena of creativity to explore. Experiment with different heights and angles. The top-down view (looking straight down) ensures a fresh composition when it comes to landscapes, especially if there are patterns or contrasting colours spread across symmetrically. Drone photographers plan their shoots by looking at Google Earth or Google Maps — to survey the area and then pick the right spot. A rookie mistake often made is to assume that getting the drone high up will automatically mean great pictures. This is untrue. Treat the drone as any other camera but a drone can go to places where you cannot. Utilise this option to get unique and creative shoots done.

Timing

Timing and composition are crucial. Weather plays an important role while flying during the early hours of the day or during twilight. Keep an eye on the wind speed as it can make flying really difficult. While composing the frame from above, try to add human elements or look out for long shadows playing on the ground. Professional drone photographers spend weeks planning every minute and exploring various angles and positions before they actually begin the shoot.

Be careful when flying

Flying drones is absolutely exciting to start off. Some drones are ready-to-fly and easy to operate, straight out of the box. However, first-time flyers must head to an open space with minimum air and ground obstructions. Spend a lot of time understanding the basic operations of the drone before you begin. Once you get in a few hours of flying time and get better control, advance your skills. Pay special attention to mastering the navigation and get used to the view from the controller.

Flying the metal bird can be fun and viewing the world from above can be a whole new experience. The more flying hours you have, the better your photography. Make sure you shoot both videos and photos while the drone is in the air and opt for higher quality for recording. Even while within the fly zone, respect people’s privacy. Visit the civil aviation website and learn more about drone laws, rules and regulations.

Lenscraft is a monthly column on all things photography — tips, tricks and everything in between.

The writer is a photojournalist who tells stories with his pictures. Find his pictures on Twitter and Instagram @pushkarv