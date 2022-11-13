Artistic Alserkal Avenue

Often known for its glitzy and glamorous lifestyle, Dubai also has something special for art lovers. This relatively unknown district in Dubai is a paradise for artists worldwide.

Alserkal Avenue was an industrial warehouse district that has been transformed into a creative art hub with over 70 contemporary art galleries, visual, and performing arts organisations, designers, and entrepreneur-led businesses in its 5,00,000 square foot plot and 90 warehouses, providing an essential platform for the development of creative industries in the region. Founded in 2007 by an Emirati businessman and patron Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, he repurposed a former marble factory. Alserkal is known for its state-of-the-art artistic productions and unique approach and provides inspiration with its culturally rich innovative spaces. As you step into Alserkal Avenue, you’ll find many excellent art galleries, cafés, musicians and creative spaces that will keep you buzzing with creative thoughts.

A few spaces in Alserkal that will bring out the inquisitive artist in you include Ayyam Gallery, one of the first spaces to have opened to support Syrian artists whose work showcases their history, craft and approach to contemporary art. The curators are renowned in the art world and have featured artists such as eL Seed, Sama Alshaibi, Rula Halawani and many more.

The brainchild of Malini Gulrajani, 1x1 Art Gallery specialises in modern Indian and contemporary art. They often collaborate with local and international galleries and art fairs with independent curators and art organisations. The first international contemporary art gallery in Alserkal Avenue is Leila Heller Gallery. Contemporary artists from the Middle East and Asia showcase their work here. The 14,000-square-foot space is the most extensive gallery in the UAE. Some renowned artists featured are Abdul Qader Al Rais, Reza Derakshani, Ghada Amer, and Rachel Lee Hovnanian, among others.

Founded by Smita Prabhakar, Ishara Art Foundation is an NGO focusing on contemporary art from South Asian regions like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Volte Art Projects (formerly Volte Gallery) works with famed contemporary artists and collectives such as Francesco Clemente, Wim Delvoye, Ranbir Kaleka, William Kentridge, Sheba Chhachhi, Nalini Malani, SMACK, James Turrell and Mario Klingemann.

Founded by Tushar Jiwarajka in 2009, it brings the best of international progressive art and design to the Middle East. Apart from art, there are some attractive spaces in Alserkal that you need to explore. KAVE: The story of Things, an upcycling café, aims to create awareness about protecting the environment by using zero-plastic. Their cutlery and crockery are either recycled or upcycled after use. They also conduct many workshops that are open for enrolment.