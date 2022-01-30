Ashtanga, a discipline to imbibe

As one of the oldest and most traditional forms of yoga, Ashtanga is considered to be the hardest form of physical asana (posture practice) in the world because it demands your full participation with full effort. In a modern world like ours, which is also highly competitive, people are introducing innovative and engaging forms of yoga to be practised by different followers. It is thrilling to create new forms of practice, however, it is much more fun to retain the traditional systems of yoga in the newer styles. You know how they say the secret to happiness is being simple but it’s being simple that’s difficult.

While tradition is rooted deep in our history, and centuries of tradition spans ahead of us to simplify and guide our practice, the real difficulty lies in the very first premise of any yoga practice — which is discipline.

Discipline means the onset of a set of changes in different aspects of our daily lives, therefore bringing about a cumulative and wholesome effect. Changes in dietary habits, thought processes, mindsets, and other big or small lifestyle changes, collectively bring about the transformation.

Moreover, it is not merely asana but something deeper as was intended about 5,000 years ago. Asana is just a way of getting there. It is the tip of the iceberg. Once we immerse ourselves into asanas, we start feeling the change and effect on the mind and simultaneously notice the effortlessness in imbibing the yogic discipline. Dietary practices, waking up early, retiring early, and so on — all of these become easy. The best part of this entire process is that the result acts as the fuel for bigger results; it is completely a reward-based system. You see and feel the difference and you work for it and towards it. It only gets easier along the way. The growth line is not as linear as it might sound, it is natural and organic, with a fair share of difficult days and otherwise. The ultimate aim is to strike a balance, and once that is done you stop getting bothered by occasional hiccups here and there. Discipline brings an awareness of the bigger picture, where temporary events do not cause much deviation.

It’s one system of yoga that asks a student to be answerable to themselves. It demands commitment and self-motivation. It may come across as physically demanding but anyone can practice it if they’re willing to do so consistently.

Finding a good teacher to introduce and guide you through the practice is essential. Repetition and the sense of familiarity it creates bring wholesomeness in the practice.

To say that Ashtanga yoga is merely a physical asana is to just see one aspect of a practice that is so vast. Since it allows students to work at their own pace there is a lot to learn. The difficulty lies not so much in the physical as compared to the mental aspect of learning. For instance, remembering the sequences of postures, learning the most efficient and sensible way to move and breathe through the series, learning how not to hurt yourself in the asana, learning self-empowerment, learning when to hold back, learning to bring awareness into the body through the mind and most importantly, to continue to practice even when it becomes most challenging. It is hard because, like many art forms, it requires dedication and practice; more than most people can manage or desire.

Nevertheless, we must do it because it helps us to become wiser, kinder, more patient, empathic and tolerant human beings, who are able to see the best in all human beings and realise that we are all one.

Get started

One can begin the primary series by Surya Namaskar A&B and the standing series which includes asanas like Trikonasana, Prasarita Padottanasana, Virbhadrasana etc. It’s best to find an authorised teacher to be introduced to the practice gently in a Mysore class setting. One generally finishes the practice with the closing sequence that includes Sarvangasana, Halasana, Padmasana and finally Sukhasana/resting.

(The author is an Ashtanga yoga expert.)