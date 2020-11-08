Balance it out

As the world faces its worst pandemic, there is a greater need to soothe frayed nerves and anxiety about the future. Yoga helps in reclaiming the universal balance as we slowly bring in the unification of our senses to ensure overall wellness and good health. Fitness expert Samiksha Shetty lists out ways to get this right through yoga asanas.

How can the feeling of being ‘off-balance’ be combated successfully?

Balance is a motor skill that can be learnt, maintained and improved by keeping your hips, knees, ankles and core strong. Improving balance increases coordination and strength making it easier to perform daily tasks. Your physical balance could also affect you mentally. The continuous effort to centre, re-centre and align our body with the earth’s gravitational field brings balance and a sense of calm to our nervous system, our impulses, thoughts and emotions.

Which asanas yield the best results in bringing in the body balance?

Tadasana (Mountain Pose): This is the foundation of all standing poses. It helps improve your posture, brings body awareness and lets you align your spine and balance your weight equally from front to back and side to side.

Get it right: Start by standing up straight with your feet together. Keep your toes comfortably spread on the floor to create a wide solid base. Engage your quadriceps causing your kneecaps to rise. Rotate your thighs inwards. Draw your belly in slightly. Stack your shoulders over your pelvis. Let your arms hang naturally. Balance the crown of your head directly over the centre of your pelvis and maintain your chin parallel to the floor. Once you get comfortable in Tadasana, shift your weight onto your left foot and lift your right knee keeping your thigh parallel to the floor. Keep your belly tucked in and balance on the left leg. Repeat on the right leg.

Utakatakonasana (Goddess pose): This hip opener strengthens your calves, glutes and core, making you feel more confident and strong.

Get it right: Start by placing your feet 3-4 feet apart. Now turn your toes outwards about 45 -90 degrees depending on your flexibility. Inhale, lengthen the spine. Exhale, bend your knees and lower your hip down into a wide squat. Bring your palms together in front of your chest in namaskar mudra. Balance on your toes for a tougher variation. Hold here for 9 to 12 breaths and repeat a few rounds of this. For an easier variation, you could stand facing the wall for support.

Navasana (Boat pose): Building a strong core will help you feel centred and encourage you to stand tall. The Navasana creates a balance mentally and physically, releasing stress and anxiety.

Get it right: Start by sitting on your mat with the legs bent at the knees. Slowly lift the legs up straight in the air and simultaneously straighten the hands in line with the knees parallel to the floor. Balance on your hip joint. Lengthen your spine and relax your shoulders. Hold your legs and torso up at 45 degrees from the floor. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds and then lower your legs down straight in front of you. Repeat three times.

Parivrtta Trikonasana (Revolved side angle pose): This strengthens and stretches your legs, hips and spine, bettering your sense of balance.

Get it right: Start by standing upright and spread your feet 3 to 4 feet apart. Lift and extend your hands up in line with your shoulder. Turn your right foot to the right (90 degrees) and turn your left foot inwards 45 degrees. Now turn your whole body to the right and square the hips. Exhale. Hinge from the hip down towards your right foot. Place your left hand next to the right foot and twist from the waist completely to the right side. Extend your right hand straight up without overextending your arm. Hold here for 5 to 9 breaths.

Virabhadrasana (Warrior pose): This group of related lunging asanas strengthens your limbs and improves stability. Attempt these two variations:

Warrior I: Start by placing your feet 3 to 4 feet apart. Turn your right foot completely to the right (90 degrees) and left foot 45 degrees inwards. Gradually turn your entire body towards the right squaring the hips. The body faces the front of the mat. Coming into a lunge, bend your front knee and thigh, keeping the weight on the front heel and big toe and the back foot pressing the outer heel. Square the hips and ensure the knee is directly above the ankle. Inhale, lift the arms up straight in line with your ears and extend the trunk. Stay here for 5-10 breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Warrior II: Start by standing at the top of the mat with your feet together. Inhale, raise your hands up to the ceiling and join your palms in Namaskara mudra. As you exhale, balance and shift all the weight onto the left leg and lift the right leg up backwards. Simultaneously hinge forward from the hip and lower the arms and torso downwards parallel to the floor. Try and focus to hold the pose.