Be the Guardian of your Galaxy

Hey Saheli,

I am from a very conservative family. Recently I spotted condoms in my parent’s room. I have been very confused from that day. Should I confront them the next time they are doing it or should I just act with no cognizance of the matter?

Ms Confused

Hey Ms Confused,

I didn’t see this coming. Ahem. How do you think you came into existence? Yes, your parents had sex and probably did it without a condom. Sorry to break it to you — but sex between two consenting adults is normal and healthy. Don’t condom people for doing it …. even if they are your parents. Instead, give them a little space to enjoy the act that’s responsible for your creation.

Dear SexiSaheli,

I am really worried. I am a 14-year-old and you know at puberty people feel attracted towards others. I think I'm in love with a 19-year-old guy. I don’t know whether he feels the same way or not. I want to become a pilot. Maybe this is distracting me from my dream. Please help!

Roshni

Dear Roshni,

Before you soar into your romantic clouds, you need to get down-to-earth. If you hook-up with your 19-year-old, it will be illegal and he’ll be put in jail for molesting a minor. You don’t want that kind of crash landing for the man of your dreams. Instead, find someone your age, study for your exams and when you turn 18, you can take-off with whoever you please.

Hi SexiSaheli,

I’m a 45-year-old who is a huge Marvel fan, that’s why they call me Loki. I’m still single due to some specific reasons which I don’t want to disclose. I work as a warden in a certain college hostel. Of late, I'm getting attracted towards college girls and lady wardens. I talk to them normally but I feel tempted. This might sound creepy but it’s true. Please suggest some ways to get rid of these feelings.

Loki

Hi Loki,

Don’t turn from Ironman to Creepy Man. If you are fighting so many feelings of attraction — college girls, lady wardens — it does sound like the Infinity War. Maybe you need some serious help to keep your attraction levels low-key. Speak to a counsellor before this problem Starks to get out of control. Your Endgame should be to get rid of these feelings. Why don’t you become the warden of a men’s hostel? Initially, you may feel a bit Thor about it but hopefully, you won’t get tempted there. Remember, to win this fight, you need to become the Guardian of your Galaxy.