Beat the heatstroke & exhaustion

Summer is the one season that most people look forward to as it is that time of the year we indulge in activities like swimming, grilling, and walking barefoot on the grass. But the warm weather also comes with its set of health risks. The shift in temperature that happens owing to the weather change i.e., winter to summer requires the body to adapt and this adjustment takes time. There could also be days when one may have an elevated or reduced temperature and adjusting to this will take time affecting our health. These changes, especially the rise in temperature brings with it the risk of dehydration, skin burns, fever, etc, but two of the most commonly used words or conditions during this season are heat exhaustion and heatstroke. While the trigger for both may be the same, they are different in their impact.

What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke?

Heat exhaustion is when the body begins to show signs of overheating before heatstroke sets in. Heatstroke is when the body reaches a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Heatstroke requires emergency treatment and can be life-threatening — which is why it’s important to take heat exhaustion seriously.

How do you identify heat exhaustion and heatstroke?

Some of the commonly seen symptoms of heat exhaustion are confusion, dizziness, fainting, fatigue, headache, muscle cramps, nausea, pale skin, sweating and rapid heartbeat. Heat exhaustion is an indicator of a possible heatstroke, however, apart from indicators of heat exhaustion, the other symptoms that are generally associated with heatstroke are dizziness, fatigue, and muscle cramps.

Who is at risk?

While it’s true that heat exhaustion can affect anyone, some people are more at risk than others. This includes — children, senior citizens, people taking certain medications like steroids, antihypertensives and cardiac medications, people with heart, respiratory, or other serious conditions and those who are obese.

What are the precautions one must take during the summer season to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke?

Always carry sunscreen: Always apply sunscreen before stepping out in the sun as it protects from harmful UV rays and from premature ageing.

Stay hydrated: Drinking adequate water regularly is a must in summer. Eat fruits rich in water content like oranges, watermelons, cucumbers, lemons, etc. Consuming fresh fruit juices or smoothies is also a good choice as it can prevent dehydration and heatstroke.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol: Excessive drinking of caffeine, tea or alcohol promotes dehydration, hence abstain from it. Instead, sip on some lemon juice or coconut water to stay hydrated and fit.

Avoid hot showers: It is advisable to take a cool shower during summers as they decrease the acne breakouts and also provide relaxation to the mind.

Avoid going out: Stepping out when the temperature is high can cause sunburns and heatstroke, hence limit going out.

Eat regularly: It is important to eat fruits and vegetables rich in water content. Include citrus fruits in the diet. Consume more water-rich foods like cucumber, musk melon etc as it helps to stay fit. Lighter meals are preferred in the summer season.

(The author is a consultant in internal medicine.)