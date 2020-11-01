Before you lunge in...

Home workouts are increasingly becoming an easily available and appealing option especially in current times when many are hesitant to step out of their homes. A plethora of options on the internet and social media, with goals ranging from weight-loss, chiselled bodies, increasing flexibility, stretching tight muscles, total body fitness, building endurance, and more are appealing and calling out for action. But it would be to your advantage to be mindful of the following:

Working out effectively: Body awareness and mindful focus are key in making a workout effective. Body awareness leads to understanding different movements and muscle engagements, along with a mind-body focus, to execute effectively. A trainer, physically present, is able to specifically cue and make corrections — optimising your effort.

In the absence of such guidance, one has to rely on their own understanding of body awareness and judgement to do the movements correctly. Many home workouts include fast-paced or complex movements, where it can be difficult to judge your own form. Such workouts can have you more focused on following the moves rather than exercising correctly.

Targeted workouts: Workouts targeting specific areas or muscle groups promising sculpted arms, abs, shoulders, legs, chest, back etc., are quite popular. It is easy to get tempted to follow such workouts. Keep in mind, spot reduction is not possible — it is not possible to lose fat only from a specific part. Workouts focusing only on certain parts of the body result in unbalanced muscle development and poor posture, leading to diminished functional fitness. Many workouts address concerns such as neck, shoulder, back, and knee — common issues with pandemic-related changes in our lifestyles. Using generic movements to address what may be a deeper concern than just tightness in a muscle, may lead to aggravated stress and injury. Self-diagnosing and using stretch and strengthening routines, without professional guidance, can lead to more harm than good.

Quick & short workouts: Limited time workouts promising results like six-packs, lean legs, a strong core, toned arms, and more can seem an appealing alternative to long sweaty sessions. However, such 5/10/15 minutes routines are not a complete workout. These often presume a certain level of fitness of the participant, moving straight into challenging, advanced moves without a proper build-up, leading to an increased risk of stress or injury.

The ‘Go All Out’ workouts: High-Intensity, fat-burning workouts or strength routines encouraging one to keep going with limited rest and recovery time can lead to a high risk of injury. With no immediate personalised guidance, it is easy to over-extend and push the body beyond safe limits.

(The author works in the field of general fitness, sports, rehabilitation and special needs and is a Master Trainer to physiotherapists, sports trainers, dancers, yoga and personal trainers, among others.)