Bound by food

Sitting in a hospital or a doctor’s clinic and being told you have a lifestyle disease is never easy. You think about it and wonder about the changes you should have made. The need of the hour is fine food, and how do we define “fine food” that is not detrimental to one’s health. Our grandparents had it right in how they ate and drank and there was a strong connection with the elements.

The connect with nature has disappeared with modernisation and urbanisation. As chefs, we have a responsibility to what we serve to our guests. The journey of changing one’s palate and creating healthier menus without actually calling them healthy is a challenge these days.

There was a time long ago when humans were gatherers and hunters. What consisted of food was a wholesome diet and they ate and grew foods that were natural and from the region. These wholesome foods also made their bodies holistic and healthier.

While working with resorts in Dhanachuli in the Himalayan range and wildlife resorts in Madhya Pradesh to name a few, we connected with many staff who have their own farms and gardeners on the properties. Out here in the rural areas food is as rustic as it can get. One is dealing with organic produce at its basic. One mustn’t forget that chemicals are only a new introduction to our way of life. Food was always organic and had a different impact on the lifestyle of our grandparents.

Cooking at home has taken on a whole new meaning of late. People are out shopping for the latest fad, the latest new ingredient, or the latest most expensive food. Food is the epicentre of our moods, our emotions and our memories.

Similarly, the knowledge of the source of one’s food and water is paramount. It’s not just about cooking and eating. It’s about understanding and experiencing local cuisine and its relationship with all that is around it and how both food and the environment are co-dependent.

Our industrialised diet of refined flour, poor-quality fats, and an unbelievable amount of sugar have set the stage for diabetes to thrive.

Our very notion of life is threatened by climate change, and what others thrust on us.

Black rice coconut pudding with baked pears

A black rice kheer made by a friend from northeast India inspired this dish. I loved the nutty flavour and texture of black rice and also the hints of lemongrass infused in the coconut milk in the original version. However, I’m not a great fan of kheer, and so, I’ve tried making my own version, playing with my favourite spices and adding fruit. I would have loved to caramelise the pears but baking them brought out a beautiful natural sweetness, which prevented me from experimenting further with this recipe.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup black rice, washed and soaked for an hour in 2 cups water

3⁄4 cup coconut milk

1⁄4 tsp Angostura bitters (made of herbs and spices)

1 tbsp lemongrass juice (see note)

2 large pears

1⁄4 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tbsps coconut slivers, toasted

2 tbsps almond slivers

Edible flowers (optional)

In a pan, bring rice and water to a boil on medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until the rice is cooked but firm and the moisture evaporates completely.

Add the coconut milk, bitters and lemongrass juice. Mix well and turn off the heat. Keep warm. Preheat oven to 150°C. Peel and slice the pears or cut them into halves lengthwise and scoop out the seeds.

Place them cut side down on a greased and lined baking tray, dust them with cinnamon powder and bake for 8 minutes until they turn soft and golden brown. Arrange pears cut side up on serving plates. Spoon the black rice pudding on them. Garnish with coconut and almond slivers and edible flowers and serve hot. You could also chill the pears and pudding separately and serve the dessert chilled.

Note: For lemongrass juice, crush a large stalk of fresh lemongrass with 2 tsps of water using a mortar and pestle. Strain through a cheesecloth tied in a bundle and squeeze well to get the juice.

(Michael Swamy is the author of The Diabetic cookbook published by Bloomsbury.)