Decongest to alleviate discomfort

Nasal congestion develops when blood vessels and mucous membranes in the sinuses and nasal airways enlarge. While minor congestion usually goes away on its own, there are several reasons for nasal congestion and sinus pressure, including cold, the flu, and allergies, to mention a few. The symptoms might affect us regardless of the triggers. It is important to understand what causes one to feel clogged up in the first place?

The membranes that line the nasal passages become irritated and inflamed during cold or allergies and hence, produce extra mucus to wash away the irritants. Infections or allergies can cause discomfort in the sinuses. Clearing the nose might assist in alleviating this discomfort. Here are a few steps to take to prevent nasal sinus discomfort:

OTC medications: Decongestant sprays and drops may temporarily alleviate discomfort. Use cautiously or avoid entirely due to the risk of rebound congestion. Over-the-counter intranasal steroids, such as fluticasone, can help with allergies, lower the severity of cold symptoms, and treat chronic sinusitis.

Acupressure: This traditional Chinese technique entails applying pressure on certain points on the body to unblock sinuses and improve circulation. One may massage the cheekbones or the bridge of the nose with fingertips to help unleash stress and relieve a stuffy or runny nose. Firm, however, gentle massage is suggested. Avoid putting too much pressure as it may cause pain or discomfort.

Use a humidifier: Sinus discomfort is often a result of dryness. An old cure for sinus pain alleviation is a hot shower or steam inhalation or covering the head with a steamy towel. As an alternative, one may consider using a humidifier. Make sure to clean it regularly according to the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid the humidifier becoming a source of sinus issues.

Use a nasal saline solution: One can either buy a saline solution from the drugstore or create their own by combining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 8 ounces warm water. Iodide-free salt and distilled water should be used (or pre-boiled and cooled). Before buying a ready-made saline drop, mist, or spray, ensure it does not contain a steroid.

Make use of a neti pot: This nasal irrigation approach, derived from India’s ancient Ayurvedic yoga tradition, has been practised for centuries in the East and has recently gained popularity in the West. A neti pot allows a saline solution to be poured into the nasal passages and rinsed to remove mucus. They are available through pharmacies, nutrition centres, and health food stores. One can use sterile, pre-boiled and cooled, or distilled water for the neti pot.

People with allergies and compromised immune systems may experience more sinus discomfort, but living a healthy lifestyle and maintaining excellent hygiene can help avoid sinus pain and congestion. Sinus infections aren’t exceptionally infectious. The common cold and flu, for example, are both infectious illnesses that can result in a sinus infection. Nasal congestion, sinus pressure, and discomfort are frequent concerns, whether due to a cold in the winter or allergies in the spring and fall.

(The author is an ENT &

skull base surgeon.)