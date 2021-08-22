Deliver good health

Pregnancy is one of the happiest phases in a woman’s life. She gets some extra-special treatment with a lot of pampering from all around, be it from family, neighbours, friends, colleagues, etc. The best way to ensure a smooth pregnancy and post-partum period would be to ensure that you follow a well-balanced diet by consuming all the food groups in the right quantities. This will ensure that you stay healthy, and your little one grows perfectly. But it is important to note that diet alone is not responsible for a healthy pregnancy, you must remember to do your daily exercises, as advised by your doctor and physiotherapist. Every pregnancy is not the same and might not always be smooth sailing. Here’s a list of common problems that are seen in pregnancies and tips on how to try and tackle them:

Morning sickness: Morning sickness usually occurs from week 6-15 of pregnancy. It generally occurs in the morning (hence the name). Severe morning sickness, that goes on throughout the day, and in some cases throughout the pregnancy is termed Hyperemesis gravidarum. It can cause dizziness/light-headedness, weight loss, dehydration, etc.

It is usually diagnosed by taking a medical history, physical examination, and lab tests.

Nutritional management

Dry toast/whole wheat rusks/dry crackers (before getting out of bed).

Flat lemon soda/ginger ale.

Small and frequent meals.

Gastritis/heartburn: Gastritis and heartburn are very common problems seen in pregnancy. It can occur at any point during pregnancy. The main causes of gastritis and heartburn in pregnancy include hormone fluctuations, overeating, eating spicy foods, etc. Patients mainly complain of sharp and pricking/shooting pain, bloating, gas/flatulence, vomiting, diarrhoea, etc.

Nutritional management

Small frequent, and timely meals, with plenty of liquids.

Bland foods.

Cool fresh fruit juices, buttermilk, etc.

Constipation: Constipation is the term used to refer to the difficult passage/ infrequent passage of stools.

It is a common problem in pregnancy caused mainly due to hormone fluctuations; insufficient fibre intake in the diet; as a side effect of medication; the pressure of the growing baby on the intestines; slowing down digestion.

Nutritional management

Small and frequent meals, a high fibre diet, with plenty of soluble and insoluble fibre sources in it.

Plenty of liquids, especially warmer liquids.

Exercise as per the advice of your physiotherapist; one of the simplest things to do is to go for a short walk post your meal (to enhance digestion).

Hypothyroidism: Hypothyroidism is caused by an under-functioning thyroid gland. It could cause fatigue, headaches, excessive weight gain, etc. Diagnosis is done with the help of a blood test (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone or Thyroid profile).

Nutritional management

Small and frequent meals, normal diet.

Limit the intake of soy and soy-based products.

Limit the intake of cruciferous vegetables (cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, etc.)

Gestational Diabetes: This is characterised by high blood sugar levels. During pregnancy, it is generally caused due to the presence of certain placental hormones rendering insulin produce ineffective to control blood sugar levels. It is diagnosed by blood tests (FBS, PPBS, GCT/OCGT, GTT/OGTT).

Nutritional management

Small and frequent meals, a strict diabetic diet.

Limiting the intake of sugary/sweet foods and beverages.

Moderate intake of good fats (especially Omega-3 fats), with a higher intake of protein and fibre.

PIH/Hypertension: PIH or Pregnancy Induced Hypertension, is a condition during pregnancy, which if left untreated, can cause serious complications. It is usually diagnosed with serial BP monitoring, and blood tests.

Nutritional management

Small and frequent meals, low-salt, low-fat diet.

Lower intake of salt and fat, with a higher intake of protein and fibre.

Limiting/avoiding the intake of fried/canned/processed/packaged foods.

IHCP: This is a condition that is characterised by altered liver enzyme levels. Most patients experience generalised itching on the body, this is due to a build-up of excess liver enzymes (especially bile), in the blood.

It is most commonly seen in the third trimester; and is diagnosed with the help of blood tests, and a physical examination.

Nutritional management

Small and frequent meals, low-fat diet.

Lower intake of fat, with a higher intake of protein and fibre.

Limiting/avoiding the intake of fried/canned/processed/packaged foods.

Oligohydramnios: Oligohydramnios is a condition, wherein there is less amniotic fluid surrounding the baby. A baby needs a good amount of amniotic fluid surrounding it, for its growth and development. Oligohydramnios is generally diagnosed with the help of a scan (usually Internal Growth Scan) that is done after 28 weeks.

Nutritional management

Small and frequent meals.

High protein diet.

Plenty of liquids.

IUGR: Inter-Uterine Foetal Growth Restriction or Foetal Growth Restriction is a condition wherein the baby doesn’t grow to the standard and/or weight of a normal baby of the same gestational age.

Nutritional management

Small and frequent meals.

High protein diet & plenty of liquids.

(The author is the executive nutritionist at a leading chain of hospitals in Bengaluru.)