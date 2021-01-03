Detox & recharge

Detox therapy is a proactive intervention to keep diseases at bay and eliminate the toxins in the human body. Today’s hectic lifestyle and mindless eating have nullified the work-life balance and relegated our health and well-being concerns to the background. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also underscored the need to keep ourselves fit and healthy to tide through crises.

The human body is like a temple that requires utmost care to be purged off the ills. Being oblivious of health concerns hampers our productivity, leading to several physical and mental disorders, thereby affecting our longevity. Since a long time, there has been a widespread belief that the human body has an innate ability of self-healing. Detox therapy holds the key to this self-healing. It enables the body and mind to unwind and rejuvenate. Detox therapy consists of various approaches to correct the imbalances in the human body, mind and soul. Deriving from both, ancient wellness practices such as yoga, reiki, as well as modern procedures, detox therapy is the key to holistic well-being.

Besides eliminating toxins and re-energising the human body, it also makes the body more flexible, thereby helping it stay more active. It also aids in tackling a host of disorders such as weight loss, cramps, spondylitis, arthritis, etc. The adoption of a customised diet plan helps in clarifying the skin, gaining lustre, and getting rid of common problems such as acne, blackheads and open pores, among others.

Apart from minimising the adverse impact of various mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, it also imparts mental calmness and toughness, consequently improving analytical and cognitive thinking that makes the mind more resilient to tackle difficult circumstances in life.

