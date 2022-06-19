Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Wasted away

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact. It can begin as early as age two or three. Weakness related to DMD affects the limb muscles close to the trunk before the ones far from it — the legs are affected before the arms. A lack of the protein dystrophin causes muscle damage and progressive weakness beginning in early childhood.

DMD carriers are females who have a normal dystrophin gene on one X chromosome and an abnormal dystrophin gene on the other X chromosome.

Some muscular dystrophies are not identified until a child is 3 to 6 years of age. Often, parents must wait 1 to 2 years to obtain an accurate diagnosis even after symptoms of weakness are present. Seeking treatment as early as possible and looking out for care by experts in movement disorders can make a difference in helping children with muscular dystrophy reach their full potential.

Symptoms

Some of the symptoms include:

Muscle weakness and muscle wasting.

Difficulty in jumping, running and walking.

Enlargement of the calves is called pseudohypertrophy, or “false enlargement”.

Waddling gait.

Lumbar lordosis (inward curve of the spine).

Progressive weakness and scoliosis result in impaired pulmonary function, which can eventually cause acute respiratory failure.

Short stature.

Muscle cramps.

Often late walkers.

Trouble climbing stairs.

Delayed speech and language.

Delayed motor development.

Head lag (difficulty controlling the head or neck).

Difficulty in learning and in emotional interaction.

Contractures (shortening or hardening of muscles, tendons, or tissues) that affect the joints, and curvature of the spine.

Cardiac problems.

Turning on to the stomach before getting up from the floor.

When arising from the floor, children may use hand support to push themselves to an upright position (Gower’s sign).

By school age, children may walk on their toes or the balls of their feet.

To try to keep their balance, they may stick out their bellies and pull back their shoulders.

They may also have difficulty raising their arms.

Problems that indicate poor respiratory function like headaches, mental dullness, difficulty in concentrating or staying awake, and nightmares.

Weakened respiratory muscles make coughing difficult, leading to an increased risk of serious respiratory infection. A simple cold can quickly progress to pneumonia.

Physiotherapy management

Physiotherapy is essential to the management of Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. It is important to monitor the physical symptoms of the condition and physiotherapy can help keep the child active for as long as possible. Physiotherapists will work with the parents and provide them with information and treatment that will be helpful for the child.

Contractures are addressed through a stretching routine, which can also be taught to the parents. Physiotherapists also advise the parents on any orthoses, such as AFOs. They also help families choose what mobility aids and equipment the child might need. In the early stages of the condition, the physiotherapist will be involved in helping keep the child active. During later stages of the condition, the physiotherapist will help more with respiratory issues as well. Physiotherapists monitor the child’s posture in sitting, lying and standing. They can inform the parents of ways to help the child sit, stand and lie in optimal positions using pillows or splints. A sleep system and night splints may be recommended for nighttime to help maintain the child’s posture over a long period of time. Physiotherapists help slow the regression of range of motion, muscle strength, and daily function, and work to improve gait pattern and posture/alignment. Physiotherapy can also address the pain that the patient may be experiencing. As the patient’s walking and standing abilities decline, the physiotherapist may choose to implement a standing programme. They maintain or improve cardiorespiratory and muscle strength, adapt activities or the child’s home or school environments to promote movement and mobility skills, and increase daily activities, which encourage participation in the community.

(The author is a physiotherapist.)