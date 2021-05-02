Facelift with yoga

Our face speaks volumes about our soul as it is the first and foremost way to express ourselves. Our face also reflects how much time we devote to care for ourselves and our skin. As we age, the skin also ages and its signs are visible. The skin around our cheeks becomes less stiff and droopy thereby highlighting undesirable facial lines. If not taken care of, this loosening of the

skin later results in wrinkles. Sounds scary, isn’t it? Though makeup, plastic surgery, injecting botox, and other skin treatments work for some time, it does not help much.

Such options only cover the upper layers of the skin and make you look nice but do nothing good to the surface below the skin which is originally the reason for wrinkles and sagging. It’s best to look for an option that works well for both, the upper and the inner layer of the skin and maintain the real look of the skin. Facial yoga is as natural as it gets. It takes time but the effects are immense and much pronounced with just a few simple exercises.

Reduces wrinkles

Some wrinkles come with age. Stress also contributes to wrinkles. Facial yoga helps prevent the formation of wrinkles in the age group of 20 and 30 years and gradually reduces the problem as we age.

Fat reduction

Piling up of fat around the cheeks and chin contributes to a plump looking face and a double chin. The practice of facial yoga exercises helps burn out the fat, resulting in an attractive and adorable face. Following are some face yoga exercises that help to rejuvenate facial skin and muscles:

Smooth the brow

This exercise uses acupressure to remove tension at key points on your forehead. With consistent practice, this relaxing movement will help prevent wrinkles and smooth out any persistent lines on the forehead.

Steps:

Make two fists and place them on your forehead.

Apply pressure using your middle and index finger knuckles.

Maintain pressure as you slowly slide your fists to either side.

End at your temples, gently applying more pressure. Repeat four times.

Puppet face to lift nasolabial folds

Sit comfortably and look straight. Place your index fingers at the end of the nose folds. Put pressure upwards using the index fingers, breathe slowly and simultaneously open your mouth and smile. It helps smoothen and tighten the nasolabial fold line area of the face. It builds muscle fibre in the cheek area and this, in turn, tends to lift up the nasolabial fold lines leaving a very attractive nasolabial fold line area that is youthful and smooth looking.

‘V’ pose for youthful eyes

Place both the index and middle fingers at the edge and corner of both eyebrows respectively. Put pressure downwards using both the index and middle fingers and look upwards. This exercise removes/reduces wrinkles, helps in the enhancement of concentration power and eases a migraine apart from aiding in good eyesight.

(The author is an international yogi, author & face yoga expert.)