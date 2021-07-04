Fall for this serene splendour

There are many religious, recreational and romantic tourist spots around the old Mysuru region in particular and Karnataka at large. But very few can please all three — the mind, the soul and the body at the same time — I mean the religious-minded looking for divine intervention or redemption, the quintessential reveller craving for some adventure, and the die-hard romantic seeking to rekindle the romance in his/her life.

On top of this shortlist sits the Chunchanakatte Falls and the nearby Kodanda Rama Temple in Krishnarajanagar taluk near Mysuru. The ancient temple, amidst thousands of acres of greenery which is home to some rare flora and fauna, is sacred to the Hindus. While the temple, particularly the Garbhagudi (Sanctum sanctorum), soothes the soul, the magnificent Chunchanakatte Falls nearby is a perfect recreational spot for the adventurous and peace-seekers alike. The beauty of this place is its accessibility — just 56 km from Mysuru. It can be reached either by private vehicles or government buses. The drive through the mountainous terrain can be refreshing to the mind and rejuvenating to the body. The ancient temple is part of folklore today as numerous fascinating stories, myths to some and mysteries to others, are part of its very existence. The most unique of them all is the main statue in the Gharbagudi.

We have seen thousands of statues of Lord Rama with Goddess Sita to his left and brother Laxman to his right with Lord Hanuman kneeling in front of them. But at this temple in Chunchanakatte, Goddess Sita is to the right of Lord Rama, brother Laxman to his left and there is no sign of Lord Hanuman. Legend has it that Lord Rama had not yet met Lord Hanuman during his vanvas in the forest on his way to Lanka. Also, it was due to the desire of Angada Rishi that Lord Rama presented himself with Goddess Sita standing to his right and that’s how the statue was installed centuries ago. There are more fascinating stories and anecdotes about the Falls be it from a connoisseur or a common man.

Here, River Cauvery is in full splendour as the water cascades from about 20 metres, splits into two tributaries before flowing as one into the KRS Dam. The sight is one to behold as the colour of the water turns yellowish at times and the milk-white foam lends its own texture to the picture. There is another, more mesmerising saga behind the yellowish colour of the falls.

Goddess Sita wanted to have a bath here and since there was no water in sight, Lord Rama sought his brother Laxman’s help and the latter shot an arrow at a rock and as a result the rock burst with water springing in three different directions, one with turmeric, another with oil and the third with shikakai (natural shampoo). This is the reason for the yellowish shade of the Falls.