Falls in full flow

The Shivanasamudra Falls in the Mandya district of Karnataka are just 120 km from Bengaluru and a short drive from the city. Barachukki and Gaganachukki (the eastern and western branches of the waterfall) are in full flow after the recent rains. If one needs a refreshing respite from daily reports of Covid-19, Shivanasamudra provides a glorious getaway. Apart from its natural beauty, it is a significant site. A hydro-electric power station, established there in 1902 is still operational.

While one can move swiftly along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and reach Maddur, signboards are noticeably absent after a left turn towards Malavalli. One wonders how people managed to find the falls in the days before Google’s guidance. Narrow paths (tough on tyres), wind their way through a rural landscape, eventually leading to Gaganachukki.

The Gaganachukki Falls are clearly visible from a large area with protective railings. One can go down a flight of stairs for a better view, but that is best avoided, since the platform below is full of visitors. It is advisable in these times to sit quietly on the benches above, soaking in the sight and sound of cascading water.

Channapatna, or the Gombegalu Oooru, is on the road to Shivanasamudra. “Business has been hard hit these past few months,” says a salesman, giving away dolls, kitchen sets and models of cars and aeroplanes, at throwaway prices at a store near Shivanasamudra.

He tells customers how to get to Barachukki, a few kilometres southwest of Gaganachukki. Enroute is the ‘Madhya Ranga’ Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, one of five famous shrines dedicated to the deity, on the banks of the River Cauvery. This impressive edifice (on Shivanasamudra island) dates back to the Hoysala period. There are not many devotees to be seen, possibly because of Corona concerns.

It is easy to forget the virus at Barachukki Falls. It is wider than Gaganachukki, and the water plunges down a gorge from a height of nearly 70 metres. This is a classic example of what is known as a segmented waterfall. The gushing water divides into channels so that several streams descend alongside each other. As at Gaganachukki, one can join the crowds to watch this striking spectacle at close quarters. Wisdom, however, dictates that one should be cautious and enjoy the scenic splendour of Shivanasamudra Falls from a safe social distance.