Finding spiritual wealth

Is it feasible to tune into one’s inner self and pursue peace amid turbulent times like these? Acharya Prashant, a teacher of Vedanta, offers some answers:

What does spirituality mean to you in simple terms? Why is it more important now than ever before for people to look inward?

To put it simply, spirituality is honesty. One who is honest in identifying and acknowledging their true inner condition is spiritual. Contrary to popular perception, spirituality is not any particular practice that can help in the achievement of desirable goals, such as exceptional physical or mental acumen, or elusive ideas of eternal peace and happiness. It is more important now than ever before to pay attention to our inner processes and proclivity to satisfy desires. At no other time in history did we have this level of scientific and technological capabilities coupled with a lack of spiritual wealth. The two leading reasons behind depression and suicides are forced consumerism and gradual decline of wisdom.

The massive presence of social media influencers and constant exposure to the lives of the others have created a culture of greed being falsely branded as success, fame and happiness.

Unless one understands the basic principle that the very basis of man-made disasters is the constitution of man himself, there is no hope for mitigation.



Acharya Prashant



How has meditation helped? How does one begin and how does one persist despite the mental block?

We need to first understand what meditation really is. Real meditation is a helpful process in the elimination of all the burdens that one lays upon oneself unnecessarily. In this age of misinformation and consumerism, it is important to adopt meditativeness to live a life free from external pressures.

Mental blocks are nothing but distractions, which can actually be exploited to advance on the path of meditation. The awareness of mental blocks paves the way for its dissolution. The moment we begin to feel a resistance towards taking the right action is the moment we discover what is stopping us from being peaceful. This observation is meditation. True devotion to peace will dissolve all blocks in the path of meditation.

How does one find happiness even when the reality looks grim and uncertain?

What most of us call happiness is a temporary phenomenon characterised by a temporary absence of suffering or sadness. True happiness cannot be found, it is simply waiting to be acknowledged. This happiness arises from the feeling of self-sufficiency; when one realises that one does not need an external stimulus to be happy. Till the time we keep thinking that the objective of man’s life is to be happy (in an external way), we will create more and more problems like climate change, outbreaks of deadly virus, and even mass extinction. Again, a grim or an uncertain situation is a perfect opportunity to evaluate the root of the problem. Hence, the best way out of the problem is to go in!

What’s the right way to affirm, and develop a positive outlook during times like these?

During times like these, there is a need to connect the dots between the problems in our external world and the root of these problems which resides inside us. It requires honest observation and sensitivity to look beyond our conditioning and into the processes that have led us to the point where we are today. What one needs is an honest outlook, to be able to see that the more subtle aspects of our existence: love, contentment, peace, and joy, are not material. They also cannot be realised through any material means. To be able to rise above the physical nature with all its physical demands and pleasures is to realise the true purpose and desire of our consciousness; the purpose to live in freedom. Any action that springs from this purpose is the right way!