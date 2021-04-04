Finding true love...

Dear Saheli,

I have a boyfriend whom I like but do not love. One of these days when I went to his house, I found myself getting attracted to his mother. As time passed, we became closer and we made out. Now, I can’t get the thought out of my head. I think I love his mother. At the same time, I feel guilty towards my bf. He knows nothing yet. Please help me draw a line and make the right decision.

TH

Dear TH,

Mum’s the word! The greatest injustice you can do, not just to yourself but to your partner too, is to be in a relationship where you don’t love the person. Drop your bf for starters. As for his mum, you may love her but does she love you? Ask her. You might land up alone but at least that will open the doors to finding someone you truly love like a mother. Cogito, ergo mum!

Hey Saheli,

My father’s friend is hitting on me. I am nineteen and he must be sixty. He’s a creep and does things like deliberately brushing past me when he is at home but I feel bad about telling my father anything. After my mother passed away, the only time Appa laughs is when he has a drink with the sleaze. What should I do?

Anxious Girl

Hey Anxious Girl,

Please tell your father before this creep creeps up on you and does some serious damage. If your father wants to drink with him, he can do it outside the house (remember, a man is known by the company he creeps). Or, if that’s not possible, put your foot down on creep visits, squash the interaction with roach and bolt the door. No father would want to laugh at the cost of his daughter’s tears.

Dear Saheli,

My wife is having an affair. I saw her kissing him in a coffee shop. I had gone next door to take a xerox. I feel shy to talk about sex matters with my wife. We do have sex but it's very rare. I love her but I am not talkative or good-looking like her.

Murali

Dear Murali,

You seem to have an inferiority complex and it’s not a very good one. Unless you are in an open relationship, speak to your wife about closing this matter. If you can’t talk, write her an email. If she still wants to be with you, meet a sex therapist together. Also, invest in a personality development coach. You can’t date a butterfly if you act like a tortoise. If you can’t do any of this, buy a photocopier and kiss your wife goodbye.