Follow your heart

There’s no denying that heart ailments are spine-tingling as it’s the number one health threat we all face. While the surge in the rate of heart-related diseases may be startling, the very fact that heart disease is unforeseeable requires us to keep our heart healthy.

Although preventive measures may reduce the odds of the disease, it is essential to understand that preventing heart diseases differs from one individual to another based on factors, including age, ethnicity, and gender. For instance, stress has a different effect on a man’s heart than that of a woman’s. Furthermore, gender can significantly impact symptoms, risk factors, and outcomes of heart disease.

While men tend to have a callous approach to risk, it is equally necessary to be aware of these mistakes that may increase the possibility of heart-related diseases:

Neglecting routine checkups: Men tend to consult the doctor less frequently than women for annual checkups. That means they’re more likely to forgo important routine tests for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar screening, all of which are key to gauging heart health. Furthermore, skipping routine checkups may mean overlooking other conditions that may be linked to heart disease.

The age factor: A myth that you should debunk immediately is that you’re too young for a heart attack. Men with a family history of early heart attacks are more likely to be at higher risk for the same fate, let alone be your age.

Downplaying stress: While stress is something that affects all of us, men and women tend to deal with it in very different ways. Men tend to endure stress and refrain from talking about it. Bottling up stress aggravates the body’s internal response that increases blood pressure and stress hormones. This eventually will lead to chronic stress damaging the arteries and increasing heart disease risk.

Being callous: Men tend to have a more callous approach about their family’s history of heart disease. While it’s true that a history of family health problems increases your odds of getting the disease, preventive measures and lifestyle changes can reduce your odds of a heart event.

A diet high in protein: With the growing popularity of body-building and keto diet amongst the youth, consumption of a high protein-diet and rapid weight loss techniques has become a fad now. While a high protein diet accelerates kidney damage that can eventually affect the heart, a keto diet rich in fat may cause severe health repercussions in the future, specifically affecting the health of the heart.

Continuing to smoke: We are all aware of the long-run health repercussions associated with smoking. While quitting can be challenging, it is imperative to reduce and eventually quit smoking. Be it the decreased oxygen to the heart and the increased risk for blood clots, smoking is probably one of the top risk factors for heart disease.

Erectile dysfunction: Men of all ages can experience some form of erectile dysfunction. Maintaining an erection or getting one generally has to do as much with the heart as also the mental state. Impotence can happen when there is reduced blood flow to the penis which is generally due to less blood pumping from the heart or blockages in the blood vessels that supply blood to the penis. Thus, damaged blood vessels are an early sign of damage to blood vessels of the heart. While there may be a big gulf between wanting to keep your heart healthy and doing the right things to make it happen. It is essential to consult your medical professional and opt for a healthy lifestyle to keep heart-related diseases at bay.

(The author is an interventional cardiologist.)