foods that heal

Healthy food habits promote better health and improve the efficiency of our system. A balanced diet provides the body with all the necessary nutrients it requires for efficient functioning. These are essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, macronutrients, acids, etc. Currently, emphasis is placed on the external display of health and beauty. People regularly exercise and perform skincare rituals that enhance their beauty and give off the idea that the person is in great condition. Looking good on the outside is important, but it is equally important to feel good too, both mentally and physically.

An interesting note to consider is that some foods cause more harm than good. They can accelerate the rate at which the body ages, cause damage to our system, cause premature ageing, increase the probability of suffering from constraining diseases in our old age, lead to obesity, limit our capabilities, etc. As humans we are obsessed with persisting, achieving and enduring, we cannot afford to decelerate our growth. Harmful diet items like sugar, oil, flour, and flour-based items, deep-fried items, aerated drinks, etc., are all harmful substances. Even the regular breakfast cereal can cause more harm than you can imagine! They add to the levels of body fat, reduce functioning efficiency, inhibit metabolic activities and more importantly, affect our exterior self. Many of these foods are leading contributors to skin-related problems such as acne, oily skin, dry skin, and other problems like thin hair, receding hairline, unhealthy nails, etc. If we are intaking all or any of these foods, then, sadly, we are the ones putting off our attempts to look fabulous every day. All that effort to maintain your skin and body is meaningless when you are not mindful about your eating habits, the biggest driving factor to looking and feeling beautiful.

Bright coloured fruits, green leafy vegetables, millets, jaggery, ghee, and other healthier substitutes to the items mentioned earlier are your best friends! These foods ensure that you feel like your best self both inside and out. These help you live longer, achieve more, and set new limits for yourself. They actively promote

metabolic growth, improve bodily functioning by leaps and bounds, make you feel lighter, and promote fantastic growth. When one eats healthy, they feel healthy. Over time, the benefits of choosing to eat healthily will be visible.

(The author is a dermatologist.)