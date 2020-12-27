For a class act...

Dear Sexi Saheli,

I heard my father make a sexist joke to my uncle. When I corrected him, he yelled at me saying that he didn’t get me educated to educate him. He was annoyed with me for a week after that. Was I wrong to point out his sexism?

Ria

Dear Ria,

To speak or not to speak, dad’s the question. Always, raise your voice against patriarchy. It’s how we change the world, one person at a time. I think your dad must be a wonderful person. He just needs a gentle nudge in the right direction — after all, he’s brought up a feminist daughter and dad’s cool.

Hi Sexi Saheli,

I am a 24-year-old girl and I like my drink. Sometimes when I party too hard, I have blackouts and can’t really remember what happened. Any suggestions on how to remember things while downing shots?

Miss Tequila

Hi Miss Tequila,

You seem to be making pour decisions. As they say, 1 tequila, 2 tequila, 3 tequila, floor. You need to draw a lime on how many tequilas you drink. Having blackouts can be dangerous. Aren’t you worried about your safety? Or where you will land up and with whom? My only suggestion to help you remember things is to try drinking less, it may be worth a shot.

Dear Saheli,

I am a self-made businessman. I dropped out of school in tenth standard but I have made my money. I have a beautiful fiancée. She is a degree-holder and comes from a wealthy family. A month ago, I overheard her talking to her friend and she said, ‘He doesn’t have any class’. Do you think she is talking about me? When we are together I feel she still loves me but is she pretending?

Mr Keep My Name Secret

Dear Mr Keep My Name Secret,

There’s no easy way of saying this but you may be having an inferiority complex. Society teaches us to worship false gods — class, privilege, education. As a self-made person, you should be very pleased with how far you have come on the steam of your own merit. Your fiancée seems to be in your eyes more privileged but just look into the mirror and you’ll see someone whose success is indisputable. As long as your wife loves you, love her back with confidence. And be proud of yourself — that’s a class act.