For an old, soulful high

An old-fashioned Old Soul cocktail is always a hit thanks to its simplicity and base notes while the Honey Highball is truly all about the honey! The pineapple note found in Craigellachie has become a distinctive character, which is highlighted and celebrated in a twist on an old fashioned Old Soul. It’s no wonder that the smooth taste of whisky with the aromatic and tart taste of pineapple hits the right notes on the palate.

Recommended pairings: Grilled pineapple and shrimp skewers, a roasted veggie wrap.

Ingredients

60ml / 2 oz Craigellachie 13

5-10ml / 1 barspoon pineapple syrup

2 dashes of Boker’s bitters

Glassware

Rocks

Garnish

Dried pineapple slice

Method

Add ingredients to a rocks glass. Add cubed ice (or a block of ice) and stir to dilute (around 30 seconds). Garnish with a dried pineapple slice and a lemon twist (discarded).

Honey Highball

The Honey Highball is a summer serve, bringing together Aberfeldy 12, local honey syrup and chilled chamomile tea. The pairing of chamomile and whisky is a perfect match with the chamomile tea highlighting the floral notes found in Aberfeldy 12. Do remember to source your honey from a local, urban bee-keeper. Experiment with various kinds of honey to create the perfect version for your cocktail.

Recommended pairings: Baked brie with fruit jam, spicy honey glazed chicken wings

Ingredients

40ml / 1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt

Scotch whisky

10ml fresh lemon juice

20ml / 0.75 oz of local honey syrup (100 gm of honey and 64 ml water, stir until fully combined. Note: syrup will last 5 days if kept in the fridge.)

Top with chilled chamomile tea

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Lemon twist and dried chamomile flower

Method

Add Aberfeldy 12 and honey syrup to the glass.

Stir to mix ingredients together, then add cubed ice to the top.

Add chilled chamomile tea and stir to disperse the whisky/honey mix through the liquid.

Garnish with a lemon twist and a dried chamomile flower.

(The author is a mixologist who has worked in the hospitality industry for 24 years mastering bartending/mixology for over half that — working in various outlets from small family-run restaurants to established corporate outlets such as the Union Square Hospitality Group (Danny Meyers) in New York City. He first started bartending at one of the top cocktail bars in Philadelphia, trained by his mentor who learned from the late and great Sasha Petraske. His passion for whisky is only surpassed by his love of introducing it to people.)