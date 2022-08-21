For long & strong legs

Our legs are quite literally the pillars of our bodies. They carry our weight and allow us to be mobile. However, a majority of us due to the nature of our professions lead sedentary lifestyles and there may not be a lot of physical activity in our daily routines.

We also end up spending a large part of the day sitting. All this can result in a weak lower body plus gaining extra fat in the hips and thighs.

For strong, toned legs

Start taking the stairs instead of relying on an elevator.

Practice squats regularly to strengthen your legs, glutes, and many other muscles.

Walking improves mobility in the lower body and keeps bones and joints healthy.

Manage a healthy weight with Surya Namaskar, yoga asanas etc.

Practice yoga regularly as this will help you tone your hips and thighs.

Follow a healthy diet for efficient weight management as you work on strengthening simultaneously.

Yoga for lower

body strength

Yoga is an effective way to improve strength and tone your legs.

Here are some poses that can help you condition and build the strength of your lower body. You can include the following postures and hold each of these postures for up to 30 seconds and repeat for three sets.

Yoga asanas

Samasthithi

Stand with your feet together.

Stretch your arms out beside your body.

Gently close your eyes.

Relax the body.

Try to focus on your breath.

Vrikshasana

Begin in Samasthithi.

Lift your right leg and balance on your left leg.

Place your right foot on your left inner thigh.

You can hold your foot for support.

Join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra.

Raise your Pranam towards the sky.

Focus forward.

Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

Ekapadasana

Begin in Samastithi.

Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam.

Exhale and bend your upper body forward until it is parallel to the floor.

Keep your arms beside your ears.

Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight.

Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should form a straight line.

Focus your gaze on a point on the floor to maintain balance.

Padahasthasana

Begin in Samasthithi.

Exhale and fold forward with your upper body.

Drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed.

Try to bring the trunk closer to the legs.

Place palms on either side of the feet.

Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice.

Hold this asana for a while.

Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend

Begin in Dandasana where your legs are stretched out forward.

Keep your knees slightly bent if needed.

Lift your arms up and keep your spine upright.

Exhale and bend forward.

Try to grip your toes with your fingers.

Hold the posture for 10 seconds.

Standing yoga poses will help you to build and tone the muscles in your legs, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves. By performing these asanas regularly, you can engage your leg muscles, hips and thighs.

Yoga asanas such as Utkatasana or chair pose, squats, single-leg balancing poses like tree pose, eagle pose and mountain pose can be done by all practitioners.

(The author is a lifestyle coach & Yoga-preneur.)