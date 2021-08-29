For the #wanderlust

Hong Kong is one of the most picturesque destinations in Asia. It’s a place where you can get a plethora of memorable snaps clicked. From temples and monasteries to state-of-the-art architectural marvels and museums, the city leaves no stone unturned to give travellers a healthy taste of its beauty and picture-perfect locations to feed their photography souls.

Tai Kwun: where history,

art and culture collide

It is an exhibition and shopping centre that is aesthetic and exudes old charm. It is a very old building that used to be a police station but has now been transformed into a cultural haven that displays Chinese heritage. From swirling staircases to old furniture, this is a curator’s paradise.

HKwalls murals:

Dynamic street art in the heart of the city

Art Lane is the signature destination for street art in Asia. This place is a breathing canvas for open street art, and that means everything here is engulfed in artwork. This is a great place to get clicked, with colourful backdrops and artistic backgrounds at every nook and corner.

Tai O: picturesque village and

colonial architecture

It is a small and colourful fishing village. Boat rides are among the most famous attractions, and people who want to escape the concrete jungle do settle in here for a few days to experience the calmness it has to offer.

Man Mo Temple: historical and spiritual

Man Mo temple is a very famous destination for tourists in Hong Kong. It is originally a worship place and hence, photos are to be clicked when devotees are lesser in number. The ceiling is the most admirable here, with beautiful incense coils hanging. The whole interior is captivating and peaceful, making it one of the most photographed temples in Hong Kong.

Wai Yip Street Pedestrian Bridge

A five-minute walk from Ngau Tau Kok MTR Exit B6, the train-themed bridge allows passive inflow of light from its endless row of windows, giving an opportunity to travellers to experiment with a variety of photo compositions.