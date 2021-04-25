Fuelling immunity

For many, the uptick of the Covid-19 pandemic has most probably been a realisation of forming healthy eating habits. More so because during this time, work from home has become the new normal. This has unfortunately contributed to a sedentary life, and in turn, led to weight gain and multiple health issues. People need to understand that a proper diet and good health are proportioned to each other and if the diet is right then the body will be healthy. A nutritious balanced diet works wonders in many ways, the first and foremost being that it’ll enhance the immune system, and an efficient immune system will help the body fight against all sorts of diseases.

Despite the vaccine being available now, it is still not foolproof and with rising cases, the safest option for people is to maintain a good diet which is a homemade remedy for getting a better immune system. Adding essential vitamins and minerals will help in the long run. Several foods and easily available homemade items will do wonders in building the immune system especially with the onset of summers. The body requires rehydration and rejuvenation during summers. Yoghurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk; it is a natural probiotic that helps to build good bacteria in our body. It is better taken fresh and a few things could be added like ground cumin powder, black salt, and mint to enhance the taste.

Turmeric is used in abundance in every home, and it is also called the golden spice. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that is why most mothers and grandmothers advise a big glass of turmeric mixed with milk.

Curcumin is one compound that is found in turmeric and is very important as it helps in healing wounds and infection and it should not be taken with water.

The best way to have it is with boiled milk, although for different uses it can be used with coconut oil and black pepper as well.

If we look around us there are a lot of antivirus foods, such as Tulsi, ginger, and garlic, all of which perform the same function — they boost immunity from seasonal flu, while also helping in flushing out toxins.

Try the Tulsi drink which can be made with 5-6 leaves of Tulsi, garlic and crushed pepper and some black salt had warm with a dash of lemon squeezed in the drink.

Amla juice is also another example that helps in boosting immunity.

Eat healthy during WFH

Hydrate yourself: Drink water throughout the workday which will help your body feel full. Frequently drinking water, or another healthy beverage such as tea fuels the mind and body. Also, refilling your beverage is a great excuse to get up and stretch those legs!

Develop healthy habits: Establishing healthier habits and treats for yourself will be much more beneficial. You can also get creative with your rewards. Substitute that sugar-packed snack for a nice walk around the neighbourhood, or try a fitness or art class in the middle of the day. You can also call up a friend, or spend time reading your favourite blog.

Make sure you eat: Once you hit the ground running and working, it can be hard to take a break to eat. Eating throughout the day can save you from being a big hangry mess once 5 o’clock rolls around.

Say no to caffeine: Too much caffeine is known to cause headaches, anxiety, digestive issues, which are not good when you’re trying to work. Aim for no more than two cups of coffee per day to avoid the jittery feeling.

When you eat, just eat: Being distracted during a meal can lead to over-eating and decreased satisfaction and fullness.

Instead, take a break from work to sit down at a table to enjoy your lunch and relax for a few minutes.

You’ll enjoy the meal more, and it may even help you feel more prepared for the rest of your workday.

(The author is the founder of an affordable organic essentials business.)