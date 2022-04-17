Get to the core of planking

In a world of ever-evolving core exercises, the humble plank remains one of the most popular and most effective exercises to ever exist. It’s simple to execute, requires no equipment, can be done anytime, anywhere and has a ton of benefits not just for your core, but for your entire body!

A plank is achievable in many different ways, but the main goal is to ensure your body is perpendicular to the ground — stomach facing down, elevated torso with your elbows and a super-engaged core. As is the case with any exercise, form is key. So, whether you’re looking to start off doing planks, looking to perfect your form or simply looking to iron out the mistakes — this is the ultimate planking guide you need!

But wait, why should you plank?

Although it’s a core exercise, planks engage almost every muscle group in your body. In addition to giving you a stronger core, it helps:

Improve your balance and posture

Improve your flexibility

Reduce backaches

Build stamina

The best bit? Your core recovers faster than any other muscle group, so you can do it more often — even 3-5 times a week if need be!

The only plank

tips you need

Pulling off the perfect plank requires practice, patience and effort. Combine these with proper form, and the results will follow. But there are some techniques you need to be mindful of when doing these planks. Here are some that I advise you to follow diligently!

Don’t count the minutes. Instead, close your eyes and count the number of breaths you take. As is the case with any exercise, controlled breathing is really important when you plank, and helps engage your core even better.

Be stabilised — completely perpendicular to the floor with stretched legs, and an engaged core. Make sure you don’t slouch or lift your hips too high either!

Keep your neck straight, and your gaze on the floor. This helps keep your entire posture intact and aligned.

Keep your elbows underneath your shoulders, and line your wrists with your elbows. And oh, keep your thighs and glutes activated too.

In a nutshell: don’t let your hips sag, arms wander or muscles loose.

Bored of the norm? Try these variations!

Side planks

Lie down on your side. Lift your body up and make sure your body stays straight, in a diagonal line from head to toe.

Reverse planks

Sit on the ground with your legs straight out front. Put your hands palm-down and lift your body up while flexing your glutes and thighs.

Arm or leg lift planks

Ready to take your planks to the next level? For this exercise, lie down in the original plank position, but follow that by raising either one hand or one leg for the entire duration of the exercise! Or simply alternate lifting your left limb followed by your right one as you continue to hold the plank position.

Resistance plank

Once you have mastered the original plank, tie a resistance band around your wrists and ankles and slowly push out. This will create tension and engage your muscles by challenging them even more! Alternatively, simply put some weights on top of your back while you hold your plank. When it comes to planks, the sky’s the limit — but it’s about doing it right.

(The author is a fitness coach.)