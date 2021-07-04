Glued to gluten

Gluten is a protein found in wheat and wheat-based products, barley and rye. Wheat contains a significant amount of gluten and is widely consumed in the form of chapatis, bread, pasta, noodles, and other preparations.

Gluten is responsible for the elastic and soft texture and contains two fragments: glutenin and gliadin, the former is responsible for the adverse impact it has on your gut health and hormones.

Consuming gluten seems to have become an issue as the quality of the wheat grain is now altered and hybrid varieties are available in the market. This has an impact on the concentration and effect of the protein fractions on our system.

Gluten intolerance

Our gut contains specific enzymes for the breakdown of these proteins. If the enzyme function is not appropriate, there is incomplete digestion of gluten that can further trigger an immune reaction. This immune reaction produces antibodies that start attacking your body’s own healthy cells. The immediate target cells are the ones in the gut. This causes damage to the very tight and protective lining of the intestine that prevents the entry of toxins and disease-causing infectious microorganisms in the gut. As this gut-barrier function gets compromised it may result in a “leaky” and inflamed gut.

Gluten & autoimmune conditions

The attack is not localised to the gut but is widespread to the other organs like the thyroid gland, skin, or bones that manifest as different “autoimmune” conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, Systemic Lupus Erythematous, etc., indicating the link between gluten intolerance and autoimmune conditions.

Gluten & hormonal imbalance

Based on the above immune response elicited by those with an underlying hormonal imbalance and conditions like Hypothyroidism, PCOS, Endometriosis may be more prone to the ill effects of gluten.

Gluten may act as an endocrine disruptor in the system that mimics hormones and can lead to dysfunction in hormonal harmony. Gluten can cause havoc in the system with chronic inflammation, increased oxidative stress, and free radical generation along with increased cortisol levels that elevate blood pressure causing anxiety that is associated with hirsutism in women with PCOS.

Owing to a state where the gut function is compromised due to constant exposure to gluten along with other allergens, it can affect the absorption of nutrients.

This causes nutrient deficiencies of essential vitamins and minerals that otherwise cannot be naturally synthesised by our body and require to be supplemented through our diet.

Red flags

Bloating

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Headaches

Fatigue

Brain fog

Skin rash

Nasal/ asthma flares

Depression & anxiety

You must watch out for these but refrain from self-diagnosis of gluten insensitivity/ gluten intolerance. Specific diagnostic tests, history of nutritional deficiencies, the pattern of eating, lifestyle factors, and an elimination diet protocol will further help rule out the same. Eliminating sources of gluten that includes packaged biscuits, foods and bakery products made of maida can help resolve these symptoms and improve gut health in such cases. Alternatives to using wheat flour include millets like bajra, jowar, ragi, buckwheat, amaranth flour and grains like quinoa and gluten-free oats, along with all varieties of rice and rice-based products. There are many claims out there on how a gluten-free diet has helped with weight loss and improved energy levels, but note that it is not “gluten” that is independently unhealthy and thus should not be misjudged and eliminated without a purpose to it.

(The author is a nutritionist & holistic wellness coach.)