Green elixir

This season, just take a break with some homemade goodness — the Iced Paan Latte — which is the perfect drink for you to let your hair down and also boost your immunity.

Foods that are rich in iron can give you an energy boost like no other. Here’s a simple drink that can help you increase your immunity.

Betel leaves have tremendous health benefits as they aid in digestion and are rich in iron and calcium. It also has the power to keep sugar levels in check.

Here is a quirky way of adding betel leaves to your everyday diet by having it in the form of a healthy smoothie.

Ingredients

Betel leaves (preferably Kolkata paan leaves or maghai paan) 7-8 leaves

Dates 5-6 nos

Roasted fennel seeds 4 tbsp

Poppy seeds 2 tbsp

Cloves (roasted) 1 no

Vanilla essence 1 tsp

Coconut milk 1 cup (approximately 200 ml)

Add ice cubes and water for adjusting the consistency

Method

In a jar add the betel leaves, dates, roasted fennel, roasted cloves, vanilla essence, add ice cubes and ½ cup water and grind to a smooth paste.

Strain the paste with a fine sieve. Transfer the sieved contents to the blender.

Add the coconut milk and vanilla essence and blend well. Put lots of ice in a glass. Now pour the mixture over this. For added flavour, you can lace the glass with dark chocolate or mint chocolate. Serve chilled.

(By nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande &

Chef Japvir Singh Vohra)