Guard your skin against the blues

Blue light, also known as High Energy Visible Light (HEV) is basically the part of that spectrum of light that is emitted by the sun and devices that we use in our home for lighting and working purposes like consumer electronic devices. An exposure to blue light, even for as short as 60 minutes, can trigger abnormal changes on the skin at a cellular level. So is there a need to protect our skin from blue light? Working for long hours on computers, scrolling down social media on the phone and watching shows on electronic devices have become an indispensable part of our lives. Since the onset of Covid 19, the world has been confined to four walls which have increased our exposure to digital screens. Nevertheless, did you know that the blue light emitted from devices has the ability to cause damage to the skin? Therefore, it is not just the blue emitted from the sun that you need to protect your skin from but also the devices that your skin is exposed to. In fact, to put everything into perspective, it can be said that the effect of 20 minutes in the scorching sun is the same as the effect of 48 hours spent in front of a digital screen on the human skin.

How can blue light harm skin?

Before diving into how we can provide our skin with the required protection from blue light, it is imperative to understand what kind of damage is caused by blue light. It has the potential to damage skin by triggering a process called protein carbonylation which primarily affects the skin cells and may result in hampering skin functions. As blue light can penetrate through deep layers of human skin easily, it is known to have the capability of affecting DNA, causing collagen breakdown and damaging elastin fibres. All of the aforementioned complications can consequently lead to premature ageing signs on the skin and pigmentation. Furthermore, blue light can also lead to the development of dark spots and exacerbate the skin condition through free radical damage. It is for these reasons that even while you are indoors; it has become important to defend the skin from getting affected by blue light.

Here are some lifestyle changes that one needs to incorporate in order to shield their skin from the vulnerabilities of blue light.

Stepping out of home and staying indoors can both expose human skin to blue light. Thus, there is a need to have in place two approaches to fulfil the necessity.

Put on a blue light shield on the device: The most elementary yet important safeguard that one can resort to is putting a layer of the shield on their electronic devices in order for the blue light to wane away. A shield is not just economic but also a quick fix. Moreover, there are electronic devices that have an internal option to disable the blue light.

Sunscreen packed with antioxidants: Before venturing outside, use a sunscreen that would deflect the blue light. In fact, the application of products that are packed with antioxidants is paramount for protecting one’s skin from the harmful effects of blue light. This is because the oxidative stress resulting due to blue light can be resisted by topical application of sunscreen abundant with antioxidants. What makes an antioxidant such an important factor in defence from blue light is its ability to nourish the skin and prevent free radicals from damaging the skin.

Adding sunscreen to your morning routine can go a long way in minimising your skin’s susceptibility to damage due to blue light.

Eat food rich in antioxidants: It is highly recommended that apart from topical application of antioxidant-rich products, one should also adopt a diet high in antioxidants by including vegetables and fruits. This is the most healthy and sustainable way of preventing skin damage due to blue light. Fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, beans, spinach, beets, etc., are rich in antioxidants.

