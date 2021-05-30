Healing beyond borders

Two years ago, at the age of 50, Dr Anupama Rohidekar, made a life-changing choice to work with Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international, medical, humanitarian organisation that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics and natural disasters. As an expat gynaecologist overseeing MSF maternity care in projects, Anupama has already been on two challenging missions — to Yemen and to Mosul, Iraq. “In all wars, the women and children are the worst affected. Either they are internally displaced people, or they run away from the war zones and are in refugee camps.”

Earlier, Anupama’s work as a gynaecologist in the corporate, semi-private and government hospitals took her to several parts of India. “The versatility of working with the poorest of the poor, adapting to multiple languages and cultures helped me adjust to the demands of the work in MSF,” she says.

For Anupama, it was always a dream to work for MSF. “I had read of MSF several decades ago and it influenced me a lot. I couldn’t do anything about it earlier, as it was necessary to build my career and earn some money. When I had fulfilled all my financial and family obligations and my son decided to move to Australia to complete his masters, I applied for MSF.”

Anupama was offered her first mission in Yemen, “which was a highly insecure country and they were not sure if I was willing to go. I thought over it as the work was the same and the security concerns were of the organisation, not mine. If it was not going to affect my work, it did not matter where I was. If they needed me urgently, I was willing to go.” However, Anupama was not prepared for the initial shock that awaited her. “When I got out of the airport in Yemen, I saw only men on the roads, each one was carrying a Kalashnikov (rifle). For the next 10 minutes, I was scared to look out of the window. The first time I heard a bomb or gunfire, it was a little unnerving. Then as time went by, I got used to it. There was happy shooting and shooting because of the war. MSF gives us counselling sessions and after the first few shocks, I told myself that this is what I had bargained for.”

Anupama felt it was all worth it when on her mission in Mosul, “I was called by my team because there was a difficult patient. In the female ward, there was a woman in labour. She was in her mid-forties. She had refused to let anyone examine her and the doctors didn’t know what to do. They couldn’t hear the baby’s heartbeat. Through the translators, I found out that she was a shepherd and it was her 19th pregnancy. She had had all her other deliveries at home with her husband’s help. This time she had insisted that she be taken to the hospital.”

“I offered her a Caesarian section and a family planning operation. She agreed but said that I — the ajnabi, or foreigner — should do it. The next day she was giggling and laughing with me, as though we had a secret pact. I felt that I had gone all the way there to help ensure that she didn’t get pregnant anymore. She was so poor she couldn’t feed her children or educate them. It was such a moving thing for me. It was really fulfilling.”

Anupama has this message for young women who want to take up similar challenging assignments: “In both the missions, in Yemen and Mosul, 70 per cent of the expat population were women. You have to be a little bold, adventurous, but you don’t have to do anything physically challenging, like fight the war — you’re not in the first line of fire, you are in health care. And you don’t have to be a doctor to work for MSF — for every doctor, there’s a huge set of support staff — finance, facilities, water and sanitation.”