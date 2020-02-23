Horoscope Feb 23-29

Starspeak (Feb 23rd to 29th)

Guruji Shrii Arnav

Aries: Yours is a sign that seeks excitement and engagement. It’s not about routine business either. If you don’t find things challenging enough, you are quite likely to start a fire. However, do make sure that this is productive activity because needlessly ruffling some feathers could lead to trouble. Some sudden gains could be made bring joy. Risk taking where money is concerned should be within limits. Important decisions need to be considered in detail.

Taurus: The coming week is a mixed bag of bitter-sweet. You will be seeking to rejuvenate your mind and you look at taking a break with loved ones. You deliberately make time for them, to catch up on what you have missed. Work related travel is likely. Caution with money and valuables is advised. Social interactions will increase and you may even be able to strike a professional/partnership deal with a new person or firm.

Gemini: There are indications of you going all-out in order to scale new heights where your profession is concerned. You may be tempted to use ways and means which may not be above board. Keep your conduct clean to prevent damage to your reputation. Outer appearance of a fantastic opportunity may mislead you into over committing or crossing a personal boundary. Assess situations thoroughly before taking any decision.

Cancer: There are significant expenses that you need to handle this week. You’ll be able to manage them efficiently. It’s a good time for work in terms of creativity and productivity, so you will not mind working long hours. The pressure to perform better results and deliver may increase. It will be good if you observe limits of propriety and courtesy, especially in interactions with elders and superiors at work. Sleep inadequacy could affect health.

Leo: The enterprising streak within you rears its head up in this phase. You are not among the people who are content with status quo. It is a time when you could be testing waters and assessing your strengths, so that you can emerge at the top by pushing in the right direction. You get adequate support from family and loved ones and there will be a sense of satisfaction stemming from work. Be prepared for a lot of running around though.

Virgo: The mind will remain edgy and agitated, but in a good way. You seek additional work or an outlet that truly showcases what you are capable of doing. There could be travel on cards, seeking like-minded people to collaborate. You’ll need to manage your time better if you wish to achieve the targets you have set for yourself. On the personal front, there could be an auspicious ceremony at home. You push at making your environment clutter free.

Libra: It’s a good phase for the individuals born under this sign of the zodiac. Personal life is more relaxed and very fulfilling. You will have a major wish fulfilment. However, increased confidence may cause you to become careless and put a valuable personal equation at stake. Think twice, before promising or committing on anyone else’s behalf. Also do not trust new acquaintances with money or information without doing necessary groundwork.

Scorpio: There are things that you want to do and then there are things that you have to do. It will be in your best interests to fulfil your responsibilities without any show of displeasure or resentment. Financial situation improves. Time for your personal interests will come by shortly. Be thoughtful and patient with children and dependants. Keep sharp remarks out of conversations with them. Sensitivity helps and of course if you preserve your peace, you’ll be able to face any challenge.

Sagittarius: The coming week seems to be quite an eventful time for individuals born under this sign of the zodiac. You could have some good opportunities for work coming your way. Key lies in recognising them and making good. If you are sulking over a personal matter or a past incident, you may not even notice it! There will be significant increase in expenditure as you may be in a mood to indulge loved ones. Some foreign connection will also be in focus as plans to expand work are afoot in your mind.

Capricorn: This week could be a bumpy ride. Your own attitude may need reworking – patience and capacity to absorb valid criticism will help. Relationships of all sorts could be challenging. It will be fitting to treat people fairly and with respect. You may face some problems with coworkers, if you assert superiority in an undue way. Your conduct in personal relations may also draw flak. It will be better if you embrace humility and avoid being loud or boastful. Avoid conflicts at all costs.

Aquarius: It is a good time for your sign. There is a new joy and excitement in life. You may be looking at improved lifestyle, greater creature comforts in your home and a better health routine for gaining more mileage from life. Your family and loved ones are happy to see you moving ahead confidently. Your natural charm and charisma will come to the fore and people will be drawn towards you.

Pisces: You work really hard in this phase as there is a lot at stake. You may have to find your way round bureaucratic hurdles to get some official work done. In personal equations though, the ground still remains sticky. You may be insecure about money and rework your budget to handle responsibilities. You will need to work at ego related issues. Siblings and peers will need to be handled better. A gentler manner and silence often do the trick.