Hydrate for healthy skin

Dry skin is one of the most pertinent skin issues women face as they age. The skin becomes less capable of maintaining moisture and leads to various issues like itching, flakiness and in some cases even eczema and psoriasis. Unfortunately, lack of hydration is the prime reason behind these skin woes and most women are not aware of this condition. However, many people feel that hydration is the requisite for only those who have dry or dehydrated skin. But, as your body needs hydration for functioning, so does your skin. So, what exactly is hydration for skin? Is it similar to moisturising? And, how to select the right hydrating product for your skin from the wide array of oils, gels and creams that are available in the market?

How is a hydrator different from a moisturiser?

Moisturisers generally possess oil-based ingredients such as petrolatum or mineral oil, and emollients like esters and plant oils. When a moisturiser is applied to the skin, it creates a seal on the surface of the skin. The seal in turn locks the water and prevents it from escaping. By doing so, it makes the skin less dry and smooth. Whereas, a hydrator contains ingredients called humectants such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid. It absorbs water from the atmosphere for your skin and holds it in place on your skin. Since both the products work differently on your skin, it is essential that one should choose the right skin essential as it can make or

break your skin.

How to choose the best hydrator?

If you have oily skin, try water-based hydrators. Most people with oily skin feel that their skin is not dehydrated. It’s actually a misconception. Oily skin type doesn’t symbolise your skin isn’t dehydrated. Rather, if your skin is dehydrated, it can actually exacerbate your oil issues. People, who have oily skin, have a compromised barrier function because it gets extremely tough for them to retain moisture in the skin. As moisture leaves the skin, it becomes dehydrated, causing the skin to produce more oil. It’s a vicious cycle, and the only way to break it is to give your skin the proper hydration and moisture it needs. One should opt for water-based, non-comedogenic hydrators and moisturisers. It has been observed that products, which are water-based, do wonders to the skin as they feel lighter on the skin and won’t clog your pores as well.

Try hyaluronic acid for dehydrated skin

If you have dry or dehydrated skin, the most important thing is you need to actively add water back into the skin. The best way to do this is by adding hyaluronic acid to your skincare regime. You should look for hydrating serums or the new profhilo treatment with hyaluronic acid, as this contains high levels of naturally occurring hyaluronic acid that will ensure your skin looks more hydrated, fresher and younger-looking with an overall improved skin tone.

Hydrate from inside out

You should keep a goal of drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Your target should be drinking half of your body weight. Just in case, you cannot drink water every time, incorporate water-rich foods into your diet.

(The author is a celebrity aesthetic physician.)