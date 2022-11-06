In your head...

Migraine is a neurological condition that can cause multiple symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and sensitivity to light accompanied by mild to severe headaches. One of the most serious forms of migraine is known as chronic migraine which can be defined as having at least 15 headache days a month, with at least eight days of having headaches with migraine features, for more than three months. It begins as less frequent headache episodes that gradually change into a more frequent headache pattern.
The triggers
Migraine attacks can be triggered by a variety of factors. It’s possible that a person’s genes can make them more susceptible to migraines. Some of the common triggers are hormonal changes; emotional triggers; dietary triggers, irregular or missed meals, excessive consumption of caffeine, chocolate and tyramine-containing food items; physical triggers that include inadequate sleep, bad posture, low blood sugar levels, sudden strenuous activity, a buildup of tension in neck or shoulder and tiredness; environmental triggers that include bright lights, electronic device screens, loud noises, and strong smells; or even medication like contraceptive pills, hormone replacement therapy, sleeping pills that can cause a migraine.
Ways to manage chronic migraine
Controlling chronic migraine attacks usually takes from two weeks to a few months, There are certain measures that one can take to manage chronic migraine.
Get enough sleep: Every night, try to go to bed at the same time and get at least 7-8 hours of sleep.
Plan your meals: If one can pinpoint specific food triggers, make every effort to avoid them.
Manage your stress: Relaxation treatment, meditation, exercise, and sticking to a regular sleep schedule can all help with stress management.
(The author is a senior consultant
epileptologist & neurologist.)
