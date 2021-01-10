It's a goal!

The global pandemic of 2020 has once and for all catapulted the fitness industry into the healthcare sector. Gone are the days when only the fit become fitter or fitness is only discussed with a personal trainer. Fitness has proven to be a necessity that is as indiscriminate as Covid-19 itself, and medical professionals and scientists have a critical role to play in acknowledging, understanding, and explaining healthy and sustainable fitness options to their patient populations. This is not about a movement towards holistic health — this is about a movement towards health itself, which in its very definition is holistic and should be treated as such.

Sustainable fitness

The biggest shift one can anticipate in the new year is that of a move from occasional fitness to sustainable fitness. While beach holidays and weddings haven’t disappeared entirely, getting in shape in time for large events is less relevant in an environment when dressing up and looking our best is so infrequent. Moreover, a global pandemic has us all tuning in to how we feel, physically, and mentally. Fitness options this coming year will revolve around methods that clients can participate in consistently and engage in for many years to come. Aesthetics will take a backseat while feeling strong and mentally relaxed and empowered will be paramount. Given that fitness won’t revolve around deadlines, low-impact but high-intensity routines that sculpt muscle, trim waistlines, and promote overall functionality without bone and joint pain will experience higher demand. People are more likely to be patient with results in exchange for their overall musculoskeletal and mental health.

Virtually fit

The next trend which has already begun but will continue through this year and many more to come is the popularity of online fitness. Brands are investing capital that they would have otherwise spent on physical expansion to create omnichannel businesses filled with quality virtual experiences for clients. Keeping in mind that attention spans are difficult to maintain online, workout routines are being continuously modified to keep clients engaged. There will be a rise in both live virtual workouts as well as video-on-demand services given that the first format allows for individualised form correction for clients as well as a community-building element, while pre-recorded content allows for increased access anytime, anywhere. The convenience of being able to get a quick fix workout is gratifying and will continue to make fitness more approachable for all.

No equipment workouts

The convenience factor outlined above also plays a role in the rising popularity of the “no equipment” trend. Increasingly, people are seeking out fitness options that require little to no equipment, as they work out more in their homes where they may not have access to the kind of equipment they would otherwise find in boutique fitness studios or gyms. We will see an increased focus as a result, on workout methods that can be easily done with little to no equipment. While vaccination may lead to the increased studio and gym footfalls in 2021 compared to 2020, many will grow accustomed to methods that require minimal equipment once they realise how much strength, flexibility, and durability one can build using their own body weight as resistance. Workouts that incorporate body-weight resistance will also increase in popularity as a result.

Outdoor fitness

The fitness universe has officially changed, and gyms and studios are preparing accordingly. Brands that can take their workouts outdoors will be sought-after this coming year as we navigate an extended time period of social distancing and masks in public.

While air pollution remains a concern, open-air arenas will still likely be preferred to indoor spaces, when people are choosing where to get their exercise. Workout methods that can adapt to this demand and take their expert instruction outdoors, are most likely to obtain new clients and maintain loyalty amongst existing members.

(The author is an expert at barre-based workouts.)