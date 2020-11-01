Kaiwara trek rocks!

As the Karnataka Tourism’s tag line says “One State Many Worlds”, the state is truly rich in culture, heritage, cuisine, wildlife, spirituality and much more. The landscapes of boulders and rocks all over the state are fascinating and that is the reason why Karnataka is the most preferred state in South India for trekkers, photographers, nature lovers and for those who are always seeking tranquillity. The options are endless.

About Kaiwara

Kaiwara is home to many temples and historical sites and is a pilgrimage with great mythological significance. The place is famous for Karnataka’s great bilingual poet Sri Yogi Kaiwara Narayana Taatha, also known as Thataiyya. It is believed that he meditated at the hills of Kaiwara and hence the name. Kaiwara also has various stories attached to Ramayana and Mahabharata. Mythology has it that Bheema killed Bakasura during the exile period of the Pandavas when they stayed at Kaiwara. A small zoo and a National Park is also maintained by the Forest Department with few animals and migratory birds. The place is definitely for those who believe in mythology especially Ramayana and Mahabharata as the place offers the views of hills where once legends lived and will leave you spellbound.

Located just 65 km away from Bengaluru, Kaiwara is a treat for adventure fanatics. Karnataka is popular for its rocky hills apart from the other attractions. In Kaiwara too, you will treasure some stunning views of nature’s gift to the state.

Located in Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur, Kaiwara trek is enthralling and jagged yet, it offers some of the most beautiful views. The trek starts at the main gate of Kaiwara Tapovan, the Zoo at Shamarahosapete village and ends at Mylapurabetta Viewpoint. Huge rocks and boulders, steep and tough terrain make this trek a difficult one but worth the scenery. Just 6-7 km away from Kaiwara is Kailasha Giri which is famous for cave temples like Ambaji Durga, Ananta Padmanabha and Chenna Keshava cave temples. These temples can be seen from the top of Kaiwara hills.

Rocky terrain

It takes about 2-3 hours to climb to the top. Despite rocky hills, there are lots of green trees that offer shelter. Take your time to climb and enjoy the trails and the view as the descent is quite strenuous and you may not be able to enjoy as much. But if you are a regular trekker it will be a cakewalk for you.

The trek is managed by the Department of Forest, Karnataka Government and can be booked online at www.myecotrip.com. The trekking hills are also known as Bheema Bakasura not meant for beginners.

The whole trail is a rocky one and should not be attempted to climb without assistance especially after rains. Lush green bushes, rocky and zig-zag trail, misty hills, and mesmerising views make this trek an outstanding experience.