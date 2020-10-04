Kamut offers a gamut of benefits

Surprisingly, kamut, the superfood, which is power-packed with nutrients is not as popular as its distant cousin, the wheat. Though a step ahead of wheat in its nutritional profile, kamut is not given its due credit. This ancient grain originated in Egypt and can be rightly described as the ‘soul of the earth’. Labelled as Triticum Turanicum as its scientific name, this grain is popularly known as the Khorasan wheat. This fabulous grain has a lot of resemblance to brown rice except that it is slightly elongated and stouter. Having a rich, nutty flavour, it also has a fine and chewy texture and because of this, it can be an excellent addition to soups or salads.

Also, owing to its high nutrient content, it can be an apt replacement for rice. The best way to cook kamut grain would be by soaking it overnight. It should be cooked with water in the ratio of 1:3 (1 part of kamut with three parts of water). To obtain a soft and chewy texture, the soaked grain should be pressure cooked for at least half an hour.

The grain also has extraordinary health benefits: 1 cup of cooked grains contains 6.7 grams of dietary fibre. Being rich in fibre it can ward off many dangerous health conditions like obesity, various heart ailments, diabetes, and digestive disorders. These grains are power-packed with minerals like manganese, magnesium, zinc, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, copper, iron and selenium. These minerals can be an excellent medium for improved kidney function and give a boost to the functioning of the immune system.

It is an excellent source of Vitamins like B1, B2, B5, A, E and K. These vitamins can keep various illness like osteoporosis, eye and skin ailments at bay. It can also act as an excellent detoxifier thanks to the rich phosphorus content present in the grains. Also, common ailments like cold can be prevented by consuming this wonder food. This can be attributed to the grain’s high levels of minerals.

Though the gluten levels are low in kamut grain than its counterpart wheat, it is best for people with celiac disease, who have a gluten intolerance, to avoid this grain. Watch out for allergic symptoms like nausea, headaches, skin irritation etc., when you consume this food. All said and done, this grain is sure to beat our very own wheat in the race to keep our body in the pink of health.