Keep it creative, keep it RAW

One of the most versatile formats to shoot is the RAW format as it opens up several options to edit a picture. A RAW file is a type of image format that’s built into digital cameras and some smartphones. The format contains uncompressed image properties, unlike the JPG (or JPEG) format, which is more popular. RAW is not an acronym for anything; the name suggests the images taken in this format are raw giving the user more freedom to edit images during post-processing.

What is RAW format?

The two main formats a camera captures are JPG (or JPEG) and RAW. RAW is an uncompressed, lossless image format that records all the information that the sensor captures. Unlike the widely used JPG format, which compresses images, RAW captures all in a ‘raw’ form hence it’s considered a superior format. The format has the potential to bring out the best of a picture while processing and thus the file size is larger than JPG.

JPG, on the other hand, compresses the image file which translates to a loss in quality, and lesser file size and is suited for social media or quick sharing on other platforms, websites and emails.

Different camera manufacturers have their own RAW file format, for example, Nikon is NEF, Canon RAWs are CR2 or CR3 whilst Sony is ARW. When it comes to smartphones, most Android smartphones supporting RAWs primarily shoot in DNG, which is a universal RAW file format while Apple has ProRAW format.

The RAW file retains all the uncompressed data captured by the camera sensor to produce a viewable image. This helps while shooting in low-light conditions. It is during post-processing and fine-tuning of images that we see how the potential of RAW files can be realised. This alone is a great reason to understand why many professional photographers opt for RAW over other formats. Ultimately, it gives more control over the final images.

Pros and cons

The file size of RAW images is much higher as it contains a lot of properties. This needs bigger storage memory cards and hard disks to store. Since the file size is higher, to process the images, one needs high-end systems that support post-processing.

Higher image quality translates into more available data for photo editing, giving RAWs an edge over JPGs.

Not all software supports RAW files. Image processing software like Lightroom, Photoshop, Affinity Photo and such offer better flexibility to edit the images without losing the original file. You will need a proper workflow, however, to make the best of the format.

RAWs help in recovering highlights and shadows in post-processing without pixelating or introducing noise/grains in the images. This helps in achieving a balanced exposure and the kind of result desired by the photographer. The images in this format have great potential in working with white balance and colour correction as well. Consider this: A JPG is an 8-bit format that can store up to 16 million colours compared to RAW which can store over 70 billion depending on the camera. For example, you have done a shoot and realise the exposure or the white balance is slightly off. With a RAW file, this can be easily corrected in post-processing.

The format is not suitable for casual pictures or for fast sharing. For example, a photojournalist often shoots in JPG as the format helps in fast editing. JPG images are also easier and faster to upload and share via email, etc., as timing is of the essence. RAW is ideal for portraits, still-life and fashion shoots, for both hobbyists and professionals.

The bottom line is that RAW is a multifaceted format compared to other formats and takes time to get a hang of. JPG is much easier to shoot, do basic edits and export, however, it is worthwhile to get comfortable with RAWs in order to bring the best out of your images. In this format, there is scope to correct errors and enhance your images in post-processing. Ultimately, a RAW file gives you the greatest bandwidth for creative freedom in image editing.

Lenscraft is a monthly column on all things photography — tips, tricks and everything in between.

The writer is a photojournalist who tells stories with his pictures. Find his pictures on Twitter and Instagram @pushkarv