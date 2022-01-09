Laid-back Lonavala

On a misty morning recently, we decided to tick off one of my must-visit spots ever since my move to Mumbai — a weekend in Lonavala, it was. For the uninitiated, Lonavala is a hill station that’s unmissable for multiple reasons. Located atop at 624 m above sea level, this popular holiday destination is closest to Pune and the east of Mumbai. One of the intriguing parts of the place is that you don’t really need to plan it to a T when it comes to Lonavala. Going with the flow, and discovering what to do while you’re on the go is one of the highlights of this place. That said, whether you’re just someone who’s adventurous and geared to go zip lining or just love the feel of being in the lap of nature and watching the sunrise, Lonavala doesn’t disappoint either way.

Usually, double trips are made — one to Khandala and one to Lonavala — the twin hill stations that are barely apart by a few kilometres — as both make for equally refreshing getaways that are best savoured if you book for an overnight stay well in advance.

We decided to stay at a resort that offered multiple ways to unwind — and which also called for judicious planning at the same time. Our stay, which was fashioned to the design of a tent, and a cosy one at that, set the perfect vibe for glamping. On one side, it gave a panoramic view of Lonavala, with an aerial view of some of the exciting adventure activities that could be done such as Swoop swinging (from 100 ft), longest Flying Fox (1250 ft), five kinds of zorbing, pet-walking, horse riding and the like.

We tried horse riding within the periphery of the resort. Ideally, Lonavala is known for giving you life’s simple yet significantly mood-elevating joys — with staples like chikki (a sweet candy made of groundnuts and/ or peanuts) being largely bought. Italian is certainly a very unusual choice, especially as far as the much-discussed culinary delights in Lonavala, but we weren’t disappointed in the least. We took a detour from the usual and decided to check into a quaint Italian bistro that served up pizzas, risotto and grills that were par excellence.

The soothing live gig in the backdrop amped up the energy of the place, albeit with subtlety. While a trip to Lonavala doesn’t translate to a staycation mandate, on a personal note, I believe it’s always a great idea to plan a stayover so that you aren’t later bogged down by thoughts of not having spent enough time at this idyllic spot that attracts tourists by the hordes.

Whether it’s a well-planned retreat away from the Maximum City’s bustle or an impromptu plan to run away to the hills, this address quite makes the cut. Be it iconic highlights like Rajmachi Point, Duke’s Nose, Karla Caves, Ryewood Park, or just a long drive to soak up the serene beauty of the hills, Lonavala has enough and more to satiate your wanderlust for the mountains.

You can carry a hoodie as it is handy if you want to be well-armed to an unexpected but frequent nip in the air in the area. We decided to give it a miss and didn’t regret it in the least.

As it’s often said, there’s no perfect time to escape to the hills. Plan a trip between November and February if you want to make the most of the chilly weather while being intrigued by the beauty of the mountains, and the magic that unfolds shortly after.