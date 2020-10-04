Dear Sexi Saheli,

I walked into the bathroom when my brother-in-law was having a shower and now I can’t get that image out of my mind. Help!

Fara

Dear Fara,

How nude of you to walk in! The best part about the thoughts and images in your mind is that nobody knows it’s there. Don’t worry, what you have seen will fade when you come across a better body. Till then, grin and bare it.

Hi Saheli,

I’m a 24-year-old medical student and an oversensitive girl. I feel things too much though and sometimes not at all. I have experienced molestation from my cousin and my dad’s uncle. I had to even sext my cousin. Also, there is a senior from school … our relationship started as a brother and sister but suddenly he wanted to marry me. Recently after lockdown, an unknown guy from Coimbatore texted me on WhatsApp saying he felt lonely and wanted some help … so I started chatting. Then he proposed, I blocked him. I hate guys now and have trust issues. My parents want me to get married, but with all that has happened, marriage frightens me. How shall I get over this? Kindly help.

Shambhavi

Hi Shambhavi,

The good part about all this is that if your parents want to get you married, a lot of men want to marry you! Don’t overthink about being overly sensitive, it’s part of growing up. Slowly the world will help you form a skin of rhinoceros hide. One thing I would say is that you need to learn to say NO. When a stranger texts — NO; when a cousin asks for a sext — NO. You need to own your decisions and not float with things that happen. And if marriage frightens you, do you know how people get over the fear? They face it. So meet the boys your parents are lining-up but don’t forget to say NO if you don’t like them. Now that you NO the answer, go own the world. It’s yours for taking.

Hi Sexi Saheli,

So nice of you for opening a weekly column listening to people like me. I am a boy with female traits. Very shy, sensitive, submissive. I feel ultra-feminine and like wearing feminine dresses like sarees. My heart craves to get converted to a female, be a complete woman, get married, and live the life of a woman. But I am afraid and very shy to face society. Why do I get such feelings? Can I really get converted to a female and marry? What can I do? Plz help Saheli.

Jagdish

Dear Jagdish,

Thank you for the welcome. This is not a straight question but I’m glad you’ve come out with it. Technically, yes, what you want is possible but the route may be long and difficult, and you will have to be courageous and committed. Begin by reading up on transitioning. With your parents and society, be trans-parent. Tell them who you are, honesty is the breast policy. After all, you have just one life. Why live it as someone else?