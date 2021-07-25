Live life by design

Most of you would have watched or read The Secret and maybe a lot of you didn’t believe its central theory — the power of manifestation. Initially, it may not hit home but if you begin to manifest your goals, you can live the life of your dreams.

Manifestation is the act of feeling something is yours and attracting it into your life. When you manifest something, you’re making it known to the universe that this thing — whether it’s a new career or the perfect partner — will be yours. The three steps to manifestation are: Ask, Believe and Receive.

Ask with clear intentions

The most important step to manifest what you want in your life is to ask and in this process, it is essential for you to have clarity of intent. Be very clear in your goals. In fact, the more specific you are, the better it is. The one thing you may not be able to control is the timeline of when you will achieve it but it will happen sooner than later. Think of having clarity of intent like going to a fast-food restaurant and not knowing what you want or sitting in a plane and not knowing your destination. If you don’t know what you want, you’re going to be unhappy with whatever you get. So work on a vision board and visualise exactly what you want.

Believe with elevated emotions

Your power to manifest will only grow as you see the magic happen and your belief in it strengthens. Manifestation is directly linked to the Law of Vibration which is the process of increasing your divine energy and attracting even more greatness into your life. Everything in the universe has a vibration frequency — it is this frequency that determines what you attract, and with practice, you’ll be buzzing at top speed!

It is essential to have elevated emotions and positive energy. Most of us are always in a reactive mode. When something goes wrong, we react with negativity and we keep spreading that energy. We wonder why terrible things happen only to us and let this take over our outlook towards everything. We need to practice being patient and react with more maturity in our emotions. You can do this by remaining calm. A calm reaction will lead to a calmer situation. If you practice this for long enough, you will see miracles come alive. Marrying the conscious part of having clear intentions with your subconscious positive outlook towards life is the perfect recipe for designing your life and living it.

Get ready to receive

Once you know what you want and have developed a positive and resilient attitude towards life, open your heart to receiving. Listen to your intuition and take action to make the manifestation come alive. There are two types of actions — the obvious and the inspired action. For example, the obvious action for becoming fit is to start exercising.

However, the inspired action is one that you need to listen to your intuition because what you have wished for may not come the way you have imagined it. So it is essential to listen to the whispers and be guided by them. It is also important to receive by making space for your manifestation to come alive.

If you are wishing for a new car, make sure you have a garage or space to park the car. If you don’t do this, it means you don’t have complete faith in it actually happening.

If you are hoping to find true love but are not making space for it in your life by hanging onto your current partner who doesn’t give you happiness, you’re not allowing God to send anyone new your way. The power of manifestation is a beautiful journey once you see the magic happen. Manifest it with clarity and a good attitude and make sure you do it for long enough.

(The author is a life coach, author & TEDx Speaker.)